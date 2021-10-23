Tyler Ho’s second goal of the game at 5:10 of the second period turned out to be the winner as the Lakehead Thunderwolves men’s hockey team began their season with a 4-3 non-conference win over the Northland College Lumberjacks at Fort William Gardens on Friday night.
Griffen Fox and Troy Williams also scored for the Thunderwolves, who were playing their first game in nearly 20 months. A crowd of 1,173 were on hand to greet the new-look Wolves.
Fox and Ho, a former Western Hockey League veteran from Surrey, B.C., are among the freshmen on the team.
Blake Weyrick worked the first period in net for Lakehead, while Brock Aiken played the final two periods. They combined for 29 saves.
The Thunderwolves fired 34 shots on Lumberjacks goaltender Chris Curr.
Both teams play again tonight to wrap up the two-game series. Puck drop is 7 p.m.
Lakehead roared out to a 3-0 lead before the game was four minutes old. Fox, a Brantford, Ont., native who played in the OJHL, struck first at 2:03, followed by Ho 47 seconds later.
Northland’s Jake Lamberty replied for the visitors at 6:27. Eddie Gallagher hit on the powerplay before the first period was over. The Lumberjacks tied the game 44 seconds into the second period, again on the powerplay.
But Ho’s marker and Aiken and the defence’s solid work allowed the Thunderwolves to hang on to the victory.
Earlier Friday, the Thunderwolves named Jordan King captain and Dexter Kuczek and Kyle Auger as assistant/alternate captains.
After tonight’s game, LU will prepare for the OUA regular season opener at home on Nov. 4 against the York Lions.
