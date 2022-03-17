While it was raining outside, it was also raining threes in the Thunderdome.
Jared Kreiner launched six three-pointers and Laoui Msambya drained four triples to lead the Lakehead University Thunderwolves to a 101-77 victory over the Windsor Lancers during Ontario University Athletics men’s basketball quarterfinal playoff action Wednesday at C.J. Sanders Fieldhouse.
With the victory — the 10th in a row overall — the Thunderwolves now have a date with the second-seeded McMaster Marauders on Saturday in Hamilton in the West semifinals.
The Thunderwolves (12-5) percolated throughout the game, taking leads of seven points after one quarter, 18 points at the half and 36 after three quarters before letting the Lancers get a little closer in the final stanza during garbage time.
But it was the three-point bombs and Lakehead’s tenacious defence that did in the Lancers and the country’s top rebounder in Windsor’s Thomas Kennedy.
“(Kennedy) still had 19 (points) and 16 (rebounds),” said Thunderwolves head coach Ryan Thomson. “(Kennedy) is such a talented kid. We tried to make him see bodies the whole game and really have him have to pass the ball a little bit.
“To his credit, he did, but when he got on the offensive glass and when we were late on any double (teams), he made us pay for it.”
The game started out slowly with both teams turning the ball over throughout the first 10 minutes with Lakehead taking an 18-11 lead heading to the second frame.
That’s when Lakehead started to take the game over as Nathan Bilamu came off the bench to drain a three-pointer early in the second quarter, leading to Kreiner and Msambya’s offensive explosion over the next 20 minutes.
“Soon as one person hits a three, it becomes contagious,” said Kreiner. “I think we shot over 60 per cent.
“My team found me on open shots and we were moving the ball well (Wednesday) too. (Three-point) shots are contagious.”
Kreiner finished 6-for-9 beyond the arc and poured in 26 points in all.
Msamyba was his usual slick self dishing out 14 assists, hauling down nine rebounds and pouring in 18 points before he was taken out in the fourth quarter.
His running mate Michael Okafor — the ninth leading scorer in the OUA averaging 19.6 points per game — had a relatively quiet night with 13 points and 11 rebounds after going 0-for-6 from three-point land.
But it didn’t matter. The Thunderwolves rolled over the Lancers and are now moving on against a tougher for in the form of McMaster.
“(McMaster) has two dynamic guards in Jordan Henry and Mike Demagus,” said Thomson. “They aren’t slouches to say the least. (Henry) is one of the leading scorers in the OUA. Being prepared for (Henry) and making him see bodies and do some different things. Keep him off guard a little bit as best we can.
“The urgency and energy we played with (Wednesday) was great. I think if we can replicate that on the road, we’ll be in good shape.”
The Thunderwolves split the season series with McMaster, topping the Marauders 84-83 on Nov. 5 and falling 91-80 the following evening in Hamilton.
Game time Saturday is 7:30 p.m. It can be seen online at www.oua.tv.
In other playoff action Wednesday, Ali Sow and Ben Stevens each scored 22 points as the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks blew out the Western Mustangs 103-72. The Hawks will face the Brock Badgers in the other West semifinal on Saturday.
