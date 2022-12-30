The Lakehead University Thunderwolves shook off 26 days of Christmas break to defeat the Windsor Lancers 6-3 in the Christmas Challenge game before 1,941 spectators at the Fort William Gardens.
Joe Mack upped a 4-3 Thunderwolves lead to 5-3 with a tough angle snipe over the shoulder of Windsor goalie Dakota Lund-Cornish at 14:52 of the third, and Kyle Auger scored an empty-netter with 36 seconds left to ice it.
“It was an important game for us,” said LU head coach Andrew Wilkins. “I thought at times we were OK. Couple of lulls I felt we could have controlled a little bit better. Good to learn from.”
Max Wright picked up the win in net for Lakehead. Christian Cicigoi relieved at 11:22 of the second period. Goalies in today’s rematch will be a game day decision. Dakota Lund-Cornish took the loss for Windsor.
Tyler Ho opened the scoring at 7:41 of the first rifling the puck top shelf on Lund-Cornish. Assists went to Spencer Blackwell and Kyle Auger.
The teams exchange three goals each in the second.
Brady Pataki slid one along the ice stick side of Max Wright at 3:41 to tie it. Mason Kohn picked up the helper.
Lakehead responded 11 seconds later. Kevin Stiles gave Lakehead a 2-1 lead on assist from Greg Smith and Ben Badalamenti.
Badalamenti, the game’s first star, scored at 11:22 on a feed from Colin Van Hurk. Greg Smith garnered the second assist.
The Lancers scored a two-on-none shorty at 17:22. Grant Spence buried Matt McNamara’s pass to beat Wright. Cicigoi relieved at that point.
Lakehead responded 33 seconds later on the same powerplay. Josh Van Unen scored from the slot with Keighan Gerrie and Colin Van Den Hurk assisting.
Anthony Stefano’s shot along the ice at 19:04 beat Cicigoi to make it a one-goal game. Sean Olsen and Robbie Burt garnered helpers on the play.
Joe Mack was set up on the Lancer’s doorstep but failed to cash with Lund-Cornish holding his ground with six minutes to go.
But Mack was not to be denied, snapping in the insurance markers with just over five minutes left.
The Lancers pulled Lund-Cornish with 2:08 to go, and had a good amount of zone time with the extra attacker. Auger’s long shot from between LU circles hit the mark to salt it away.
LU outshot Windsor 33-32. The teams battle again at 7 p.m. tonight at Fort William Gardens.
