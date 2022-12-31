Lakehead Thunderwolves’ top goal scorer Joe Mack added to his total Friday night with a tying goal that ultimately lead to an overtime loss at Fort William Gardens.
Mack put the puck past Windsor Lancers goalie Nathan Torchia to tie the game 1-1 at 17:09 of the first period in the second of two games against Windsor in the Christmas Challenge series hosted by the Thunderwolves. Mack’s 10th goal of the season was assisted by Zach Fortin.
Forward Nolan Gardiner had opened the scoring for Windsor. It remained tied through regulation.
Windsor got the game winner 41 seconds into three-on-three overtime when forward Anthony Stefano scored on a pass from defenceman Holden Wale.
Thunderwolves goalie Brock Aiken faced 28 Windsor shots in his first start since Nov. 6. Torchia stopped 37 of 38 Thunderwolves shots.
Attendance on Friday was 2,000.
The Thunderwolves won Thursday’s game 6-3 to open the Christmas Challenge series.
Lakehead returns to the Fort William Gardens ice next Friday and Saturday as they host the Toronto Varsity Blues. Games begin at 7 p.m.
