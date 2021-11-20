The Lakehead Thunderwolves are limping towards the end of their season-opening eight-game homestand.
Kyle Potts scored four goals as the Toronto Varsity Blues romped past the Thunderwolves 7-3 at Fort William Gardens on Friday night.
Lakehead is now 2-5-0 over its first seven games to open the conference schedule on home ice. They’ll try to earn their third win tonight in the rematch against Toronto (1-2-0) tonight. The puck drops at 7 p.m.
Tonight’s game will be the Thunderwolves’ last before the exam/Christmas break. Lakehead will play its next 10 games on the road and won’t enter the Gardens for an OUA contest until Feb. 18.
Kevin Stiles opened the scoring for the Wolves 2:42 into the game on the power play. Oliver Benwell and Potts replied to give the Blues the lead at the first intermission.
Toronto’s Danny Katic and Stiles traded goals early in the second period, before Potts added two in a row to complete the hat trick. Ross Kreiger padded the Blues’ lead at 6-2.
Potts and Stiles exchanged goals to round out the scoring.
Alex Bishop made 23 saves for Toronto. Brock Aiken suffered the loss in net.
Fans attending the game tonight are encouraged to bring stuffed toys for the Annual Teddy Bear Toss. When the Thunderwolves score their first goal tonight, the toys can be thrown onto the ice.
In Waterloo, Ont., the Thunderwolves women’s basketball team dropped to 0-5 on the OUA season after a 53-49 loss to the host Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks on Friday.
The Golden Hawks kept Lakehead at bay with two free throws in the dying seconds. Cassidy Hirtle scored a game-high 20 points for Laurier, which picked up its first win of the season to sit at 1-2.
Tiffany Reynolds led LU with 14 points and Paula Lopez added nine points off the bench.
Laurier defeated Lakehead (1-4) in the men’s game, 103-77. Michael Okafor was the Wolves’ leading score with 26 points. Eric Gonzalez added 13 and Jared Kreiner scored 11 points off the bench.
Both the men’s and women’s teams play their Golden Hawks counterparts again tonight.
Lakehead returns home to face the Western Mustangs, Nov. 26-27.
The Thunderwolves women’s volleyball team is idle this weekend and won’t play until next week. They are off to an 0-2 start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.