This week has brought waves of potential good news for the Lakehead Thunderwolves basketball program and varsity sports across the province.
On Monday, the Thunderwolves opened their summer camps for kids at C.J. Sanders Fieldhouse for the first time in two years.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many restrictions are still in place. Among them are mandatory masks for instructors, no scrimmages and minimal contact during drills and no crossing between age groups. There are three age groups running one at a time throughout the day.
Thunderwolves women’s coach Jon Kreiner, a lead instructor at the camps, said more dates this summer will open up as restrictions loosen.
Kreiner and the varsity team are eyeing a return to the court for 2021-22 after last season was wiped out due to the pandemic. On Wednesday the Ontario University Athletics and the Thunderwolves released the hockey, basketball and volleyball schedules for the fall and winter terms.
The men’s and women’s basketball return to the Fieldhouse on Nov. 12 with games against the Brock Badgers to open the regular season. The teams will alternate home and road weekends. The regular season will consist of 16 games. The playoffs are slated to start on Feb. 23 and the OUA final will be March 5.
There will be potential for preseason games in the October leading up to the Nov. 12 date.
LU’s women’s volleyball team will open the OUA season on Nov. 5 at home versus McMaster.
On the ice, the Thunderwolves men’s team will face the biggest change for their 20-game schedule. They will host the York Lions on Nov. 4 at Fort William Gardens in the season opener. It will be the first of three-straight home weekends ending on Nov. 20. The Thunderwolves will then travel every weekend from Jan. 7 to Feb. 12. They will wrap up the regular season at home against the Brock Badgers, Feb. 18-19.
