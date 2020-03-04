Red hot sales is the way Curling Canada describes the interest for tickets for the 2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay.
As a result of the keen interest in tickets, Curling Canada is putting the championship weekend package on sale this Friday which should have the box office phones ringing at Fort William Gardens.
“We are going to strike while the iron is hot,” said Andy Henry, Curling Canada’s manager and marketing and tickets, pointing out a block of 500 seats are available for the closing weekend
The championship weekend package is priced at $219 (plus ticket service fees) and will include the final six draws (Feb. 26-28, 2021) plus the Saturday morning tiebreaker (if necessary).
“It’s 11 months until a rock will be thrown at the 2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Thunder Bay, but the arena is already almost half-full of fans including those who’ve bought full-event ticket packages, and demand isn’t expected to slow down any time soon,” Henry added.
Close to 900 full event passes, including all 235 “premium home-end seats” have been sold to date with Curling Canada amazed at the response with tickets going on sale on Feb. 21.
Curling Canada sets aside blocks of tickets for the teams and their family and friends that will compete at the Scotties next year, meaning that 1,750 of 3,500 seats available at the Gardens are gone.
The potential sellout for the Scotties should not come as a surprise as Thunder Bay and region also showed similar support for the Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling event held here at the Tournament Centre back in November 2018
Full-event packages also are still available for $395, and all packages are subject to standard facility and ticket service fees.
Ticket packages are available online at curling.ca/tickets, in person at the Fort William Gardens box office and by phone at 807-625-2929.
Aside from tickets, there is also keen interest in volunteering for the 2021 Scotties. Volunteer information will be available soon; to get updates, register at curling.ca/volunteer and you’ll be the first to know when you can sign up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.