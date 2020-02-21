There’s a new senior girls volleyball champ in Thunder Bay.
The Westgate Tigers overcame a two-set hole and a three-point deficit in the third set to rally and defeat the St. Ignatius Falcons 15-10 in the deciding fifth set to capture the city high school crown at C.J. Sanders Fieldhouse.
Playing free and easy, the defending champion Falcons (9-3) entered Thursday’s final as decided underdogs against the undefeated Tigers (12-0). Westgate won all six sets against St. Ignatius in the regular season. They dropped only three sets all year.
A pair of set wins, 25-16 and 25-18, had the Falcons within hailing distance of a second consecutive trophy, and a first for rookie head coach Vanessa Masters.
The Falcons also held a 20-17 advantage in the third game, but Westgate head coach Curtis Michaluk, at the helm with both the boys and girls since 1999, rallied the troops.
“We had a confident group of kids,” he said. We have a little bit of a smaller team this year, so our group dynamic was a little more cohesive. But we knew what we had to do. Kind of overcome some of the barriers that we faced in the first two sets. Once we got some momentum hopefully things would change. That’s exactly what happened.
“We just needed to remind them to focus on what we had to do ahead as opposed to what we just did,” Michaluk added. “We couldn’t control that. It didn’t change whether we lost the first two, we still needed to win three.”
The Tigers rattled off eight of nine points to win the third set 25-21, took set four 25-20, and won by five in the final 15-10.
Over the last 10 seasons the teams have swapped the city title back and forth. St. Ignatius won in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014. (2013 had no city winner). Westgate triumphed in ‘15, Ignatius in ‘16, Westgate in 2017 and 2018, and the Falcons last year.
St. Ignatius beat St. Patrick in the semifinals by tight scores to reach the final. The Tigers picked up a default win over La Verendrye to punch their ticket to the finals.
Fourth-year Tiger Jenna Sweitzer, in her last season, said the 10-day layoff didn’t help.
“We didn’t play a game in like a week-and-a-half. It (hurt) our momentum,” said the 17-year-old.
Sweitzer got to experience St. Ignatius’ win last year, as her family moved into Westgate territory in time for this win.
“Last year with Ignatius we won, too. I’m really proud of our team for pushing through,” she said. “I’m really excited to go the NWOSSAA again and have the opportunity to go the OFSAA.”
Masters, a former Lakehead University standout on the volleyball court, admitted to running the gamut of emotions over the course of the game.
“It was very emotional to stand there at the beginning especially. Then the girls came out and played really, really strong which I’m proud of them for,” she said. “We had a fantastic season. In the end it just came down to a little bit of nerves and Westgate really turning on the jets in the end. Kind of took it away from us. If we would have finished the way we started we would have that game, unfortunately.
“They (Westgate) were nervous to start after having a perfect season,” she added.
“We just played like we had nothing to lose at the beginning and it really helped us. I also think that in the end they have a few more experienced players. That comes through in those last couple of points in the game.”
The Tigers will host the NWOSSAA final against the Northwest winner (either Fort Frances, Dryden or Kenora) next weekend. Those three regional schools will hold their one-day playoff on Monday in Fort Frances.
In the senior boys basketball final, the St. Ignatius Falcons made it six-straight Thunder Bay titles thanks to a 76-45 dismantling of the Saints on Thursday.
Ethan Willmore led the Falcons with 26 points and Sebastien Paradis poured in 14. Makeer Makeer and Jordan Maki added 13 and 11 points, respectively.
A.J. Tshilombo was the Saints’ leading scorer with 24 points.
St. Ignatius will travel west for the regional playoffs next week.
