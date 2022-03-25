It took two years and a roster turnover, but the Westgate Tigers successfully defended their Thunder Bay high school varsity girls hockey championship on Thursday.
Beth Gagnon scored the winning goal at 12:26 of the third period and Mykaila George made 15 saves as the Tigers clipped Hammarskjold/Superior 2-1 in the gold medal final at Delaney Arena. The Tigers finish the four-school tournament with a 3-1-0 record.
Westgate won the inaugural playoff tournament in this division in February 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the entire 2020-21 season.
The runner-ups, a mix of student-athletes from Hammarskjold and Superior Collegiate, had defeated Westgate 2-0 in the final round-robin game for both clubs earlier Thursday to set up the final.
Makara Magbanua, Hammarskjold/Superior’s top sniper, opened the scoring midway through the first period of the gold medal contest with her fourth of the tournament.
Westgate’s Emily Bragnalo tied the game just 23 seconds into the second period. Gagnon’s first of the tournament was the go-ahead goal as the Tigers defence held on to the victory.
Abby Wills took the loss in net for Hammarskjold/Superior despite making 22 saves.
In the bronze medal game, Jenna Jackson scored twice as the St. Ignatius Falcons tallied four unanswered goals between the first and second periods to defeat the St. Patrick Saints 5-1.
Kali Bragnalo, Paige Broughton and Victoria Arnonan also scored for the Falcons (3-1-0). Victoria Posselwhite replied for the Saints.
It was the second win for the Falcons over the Saints on Thursday. Broughton scored a goal and added an assist for St. Ignatius in a 6-3 victory to close out round-robin play.
Meanwhile, the Thunder Bay high school senior and junior boys basketball playoffs will tip-off next week. The regular season ended on Thursday.
Westgate will host Superior in the senior boys quarterfinal game on Monday. The winner will meet the top seed and defending champion St. Ignatius Falcons in one city semifinal on Tuesday. Hammarskjold and St. Patrick will clash in the other semifinal.
The final will be held Wednesday.
St. Ignatius and Westgate are the top seeds in the junior boys basketball division.
Two quarterfinal games are set for Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.