Playdowns for provincial and national curling championships will be the focus for a number of Thunder Bay-based teams as the calendar turns to 2020.
The Krista McCarville rink are preparing for another run to represent Northern Ontario at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts with the national event in Moose Jaw, Sask., in February. The sign up for the Northern Ontario provincials in New Liskeard is this Friday.
Meanwhile, Al Hackner will be in Timmins next weekend bidding for another run at Canadian Masters. Hackner has opted out of the senior playdowns. However, Hackner’s seniors and masters teammate will skip his own entry for a shot at the Northern Ontario title. Morissette will be joined by Ron Rosengren and Scott Henderson in Sturgeon Falls for the senior provincials later this month.
FALLING SHORT: The Jonathon Vellinga rink gave it a good shot to win the Northern Ontario under-21 men’s championship.
However Vellinga’s Kakabeka Fall Curling Club rink of Myles Harding, Dallas Burgess, Ethan Grunys and coach Don Main came up short to Sudbury’s Jacob Horgan, falling 7-6 in the final of the three-team provincial championship played in Hearst.
Horgan went undefeated to once again claim the Northern Ontario title that he won with his brother, Tanner, six times.
The Canadian U21 Championships set for Langley, B.C., Jan. 18-26 will mark Jacob Horgan’s seventh straight national appearance, but first at skip.
As for Vellinga and his Kakabeka Falls teammates, they made a valiant come from behind effort in the final against the favoured Horgan squad. The Sudbury squad cracked a four ender in the fourth end to go up 5-1.
Vellinga came back with a deuce in the fifth end to cut the lead in half. The Kakabeka team force Horgan to single in six and then after a blank in the seventh end tied the game with a deuce in eight and a steal in nine. Horgan used hammer to score a single in the tenth end for the win.
UP TO THE CHALLENGE: Dallas Burgess, the second on the Vellinga rink will now move on to skip his Kakabeka rink in the U18 playdowns. Burgess teammates Jackson Dubinsky, Adam Wiersema and Brayden Sinclair have been playing in the TBayTel Major League with Matt Duizer. Duizer who moved to Thunder Bay from Timmins will skip his own team reuniting with his teammates from last year.
WINTER GAMES QUALIFIER: The Burgess U18 rink travel to Fort Frances this weekend for the Ontario Winter Games regional qualifier along with the Britney Malette rink from the Port Arthur Curling Club. Team Malette has Maddy Hollins at third, Karli Hicklin at second and Jaime Sinclair at lead. Their coach is Peter Hinz.
This is a boys and girls event with teams from Thunder Bay and region competing to advance to the Ontario Winter Games in Orillia starting on Feb. 27.
AROUND THE CLUBS: The Kakabeka Falls Curling Club is taking entries for their annual Men's Skins Bonspiel. The Jones and Associates sponsored event is set for the weekend of Jan. 16-19. Teams interested can contact Jeff Jones at 766-2086.
The popular Super Bowl Bonspiel at the Port Arthur Curling Club is set for the weekend of Jan. 30–Feb. 2. The entry fee is $200 per team with sign-up at the PACC bar. For more information contact Don at 344-0111.
If you have curling news or results from bonspiels to report, you can contact John Cameron by email: johncameron14@gmail.com or text 631-3032.
