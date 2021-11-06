As a youngster, Julia Tocheri sold me lemonade from the end of her driveway and now I am writing a sports story about her.
From Broadway Avenue to the big city of Toronto, Julia made her mark in sports broadcasting. I am so happy for her and proud of her accomplishments.
Julia has moved up to the role as host of Leafs Lunch on TSN radio in Toronto. We spent a few minutes together via email as Julia was kind of enough to answer some of my questions about sports media and growing up in Thunder Bay.
Q: What do you think has lead to your success?
A: There’s a lot that goes into this — my family, firstly. There’s very few parents that would support you wholeheartedly when chasing a dream that’s fairly unlikely, and without them on my side none of this would be possible. Even when I doubted myself, they didn’t. They’ve always believed in whatever I wanted to do, and even on tough days now — because those definitely come when you’re a girl working in sports — my parents and my sister keep me grounded, focused, and grateful.
Interestingly enough, I attribute a lot of my success to being from Thunder Bay. There’s no sense of entitlement in this city, it rewards hard work. You get what you grind for, and I worked really hard to get to where I’m at. While I was in university, I was always working at least two or three jobs — even four sometimes — and simultaneously volunteering wherever they would have me to gain relevant experience and get my name out there. Making relationships is vital in the industry, and doing my best to make connections during those experiences has led to many opportunities.
A lot of people looked at me like I was crazy when I was working constantly in school, but honestly, I was new to Toronto. I didn’t know anyone, and I was as lonely as can be. I put my head down and worked, and I tried to spend as much time as possible in a place that felt like home — hockey arenas. Obviously, that’s a huge part of it. Having a genuine love of the game goes a long way, and growing up in a hockey town is a big part of where it comes from for me.
Q: How was Ryerson for your education amd would you recommend that university?
A: Loved Ryerson! Moving downtown was a big adjustment, but I took Ryerson’s Sport Media program that’s a pretty direct pipeline to the industry. It’s a really hands-on program where I was able to gain lots of relevant experience with the added bonus of having many of my professors be media professionals.
Q: How do you like your job and what are some of your tasks?
A: My job has a lot of moving parts to it! My most recent endeavour is hosting Leafs Lunch, which has been a huge thrill so far. Andi Petrillo is one of my icons in broadcasting, so being in the spot that she made so iconic is a huge honour.
I’m on the air for Leafs Lunch from 12-1 p.m. daily, and the entirety of my day before that is dedicated to planning the show, and evenings are generally dedicated to attending or watching the games and taking notes. I started at TSN with the BarDown team and TSN’s social media team (which is actually the same thing!) and once Leafs Lunch goes off the air at 1 p.m., I throw my BarDown content creator hat back on. My job with BarDown is really diverse; it’s taken me to the Women’s Worlds (hockey championship) in Calgary, the World Juniors, and many other places I never imagined I would be. BarDown allows huge room for creativity and fun, and I really believe creative sports content for social and digital platforms is what’s next for sports coverage.
Q: Do you like being an on air personality?
A: Love it! There’s definitely downsides — it’s hard to get used to everyone having an opinion on you. Once you get past that, it’s a total dream. I’d say that the role of an on—air personality is definitely changing, though, and you can’t be one—dimensional in sports anymore. I host shows and speak on air, but a lot of my job is also editing and producing content behind the scenes, which is becoming the norm in sports.
Q: What are your goals?
A: Right now, my goal is to continue to grow in my current roles at BarDown and Leafs Lunch. Eventually, I’m hoping to get the ‘call to the big leagues’ and host TSN’s hockey broadcasts. Is it bad that I already have a retirement goal, too? Because I already have plans in place to try and bring an OHL or AHL team to Thunder Bay eventually, but that’s a story for another time.
I am so proud of this young woman. I wish her continued success and I love her goals. She took time out of a very busy schedule to do this interview and I am honoured to have the chance to give her some ink. Keep an eye on Julia Tocheri because she is going places.
Johan Vass is a Thunder Bay-based writer. Reach her at jvass@tbaytel.net.
