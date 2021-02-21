In my last column I highlighted a couple of long-standing sports related fundraising events that were held in Thunder Bay including the Sports Celebrity Dinner and the Bearskin Airlines Hope Classic curling bonspiel.
A lot of the material I used to research past events is gleaned from some files that former Chronicle-Journal sports editor and Hall of Fame inductee Pentti Lund had gifted to the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame before he passed away.
I always enjoy going through the yellowed clippings and photographs that Pentti had saved over the years and often refer to them when I am researching people and events.
Intermixed between folders with headings such as Houston and Hackner were a number of manila envelopes chronicling curling events of the past which drew some other curling royalty to our city.
One of those events was the Sunlife Grand Prix, which began back in 1971 with founders Harvey Cochrane, Larry Pineau, George Podnar, Fraser Douglas and Murray Roberts.
In its inaugural year, the top team received $1,000. As the years progressed, not only did the prize pot grow, so did the event’s popularity. During its first few years it was held as a warm-up event to the CBC Curling Classic held in Winnipeg the following week.
That first year saw some pretty heavy hitters in the line-up including Canadian champion Alf Phillips Jr. and U.S. and world champion Bud Somerville, none of whom were a match for local skip Tom Tod who took home the top prize.
Over the next couple of years an international flare was added with Peter Attinger and Otto Danieli from Switzerland and Jan Ulsten from Sweden taking to the ice.
Other top skips made an appearance at what became one of the most popular cash spiels on the circuit, which saw local fan favourites Al Hackner and Rick Lang taking on the likes of Ed Werenich, Paul Savage, Jeff Stoughton and Wayne Middaugh.
A decade after it started a women’s division was added to mix which brought a new group of celebrity skips to the event including the likes of Marilyn Bodogh, Connie Laliberte, Sandra Schmirler, Jennifer Jones, Alison Goring and Thunder Bay’s Heather Houston.
The prize board also grew over the years. In 1998 it was reported that a record $78,000 was up for grabs. In 2001, the top men’s rink collected $12,000 and the women $8,000. In addition to providing local curling fans with the chance to watch and meet some top-level curling personalities, local curlers were also provided the chance to test their skills against the world’s best.
Throughout its first 20 years, in addition to Tom Tod taking home the first title, other locals besides Tod were Hackner, Bo Britton, Larry Pineau, Alva Llewellyn, Kim Clarke and Anne Provo.
The event also honoured teams and individuals for their contribution to the sport with the presentation of a yearly Grand Prix Award.
Another popular cash spiel which drew top curlers to our city was the McDonald’s Classic which started in 1987 at the Fort William Curling Club and offered a top prize of $10,000. It was a unique event in that first year as it was held in conjunction with the Labatt TSN Skins Games across the way at Fort William Gardens.
Curling fans had the chance to cheer on Russ Howard, Ed Lukowich, Ed Werenich and Al Hackner who played in both events. After a lot of curling, Lukowich took home the Skins title and Werenich cornered the inaugural Classic crown.
In 1982 a group of competitive curlers including Rick Lang, Kent Clark, Rod Bosch, Gordie Kyle, Bill Tetley, Bert Provo and Murray Roberts wanted to come up with a way to give back to the community by hosting a fundraising bonspiel. The result of their efforts was the popular Heart to Heart Charity Bonspiel, which was held at the Port Arthur Curling Club and ran from 1982 to 2006. It raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Ontario Heart and Stroke Foundation.
Run like a pro-am event, the original format included the securing of 32 celebrity skips with the other curlers entering as individuals by paying a nominal fee and securing pledges. The top male and female pledge-getters were then allowed to select the skip they wanted to curl with and the remaining names were then drawn out of a hat.
That first year corresponded to Thunder Bay’s winning of its first world curling championship title so it was fitting that Al Hackner won the inaugural Heart to Heart by defeating his 1981 Brier nemesis, Kerry Burtnyk of Winnipeg. The bonspiel was so popular in its first year that in its second year it filled up on its first day of registration.
Throughout its first decade the event had members of the reigning Brier championship rink attend every year.
In 1991, the Heart to Heart’s 10th anniversary, the field was comprised of 13 world champions, 20 national champions and 31 provincial champions. Over the years featured out-of-town celebrity skips included the likes of Werenich, Glen Howard, Paul Savage, Eugene Hritzuk and long-time and well liked TSN color commentator Ray Turnbull, another popular participant.
In addition to these successful events local clubs were also filled to capacity with such popular bonspiels as the Thunder Bay International Bonspiel and the Grey Cup Bonspiel which is still active to this day.
Thunder Bay was not unique in its ability to host popular curling bonspiels as there was no shortage of activity in curling clubs all across the region. Longlac hosted its Super Bowl of Curling for many years. Curlers also flocking to Dryden, Sioux Lookout, Kenora and Fort Frances and Nipigon.
Although our local curling clubs will not likely see the hosting of such celebrity-filled bonspiels in the future we do have the opportunity to catch our nation’s top curlers over the next few weeks as we settle in to watch the unique bubble of curling taking place in Calgary.
If all goes according to plan, local curling fans will be able to take in our nation’s top female curlers next year at the 2022 Scotties Tournament of Hearts when it is hosted here in Thunder Bay.
Until next time keep that sports heritage pride alive and stay safe.
Diane Imrie is the executive director of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.
