Just over 24 hours after capturing a Canadian curling championship,
Tracey Larocque was still beside herself.
The Thunder Bay skip led her Fort William Curling Club crew to the
national women’s club crown on Saturday, defeating Ontario’s Laurie
Shields 7-5 in an extra end.
“I still can’t believe it’s real. It’s all up in the air. I can’t
even think that I’m a national champion. It’s just so crazy,”
Larocque said Sunday afternoon after her team was greeted by friends
and family upon landing from Ottawa at the Thunder Bay International
Airport.
Larocque, third Samantha Morris, second Corie Adamson and lead
Rebecca Carr become Northern Ontario’s first winner at the level
since the event was sanctioned by Curling Canada in 2009. Nova
Scotia’s Nick Deagle won the men’s event.
There is no world championship at the club ranks, but Larocque and
her team will be heading to Las Vegas in April as special guests
during the world men’s championship.
Saturday’s back-and-forth final saw three lead changes over the first
seven ends.
After giving up single steals in the sixth and seventh ends, Shields
caught Larocque with a deuce in the eighth (and final regulation end).
In the extra end, Shield was lying one in the four-foot on final
shot. Larocque used the hammer to make a clutch shot, grazing her
rock at the top of the 12-foot to knock out Shield’s yellow stone to
score two and win the game.
“The only thing I did when I was walking down the ice to the hack is
I’m thinking, ‘OK, don’t set it wide because it will float and you
won’t hit that rock.’ I knew it would,” Larocque recalled. “I’m
throwing the same weight. This low, controlled weight so it could
curl. And holy, it was curling.
“Thank God for (Carr). She swept hard.”
Unlike high-end competitive curlers, club competitors do not travel
to cashspiels, so experiencing a winning week in a big-time setting
is something Larocque won’t forget.
“The people were great. (Title sponsor) Everest put on a great show
for us. It’s incredible what they have done for us,” she said.
Larocque missed the playoffs during her debut at these nationals two
years ago. This time, she went 9-2. Larocque kept her core members, —
Carr and Adamson — together. Only Morris joined at third when front-
end player Emily Juurakko had to take time off due to pregnancy.
“That rotation just worked really well. We’re all friends. We all
jive well on the ice,” Larocque said. “We’ll yell and scream at each
other and it works.”
Now Larocque and Co. will soon have their names on banners at the
Fort William club among curling stars such as Al Hackner, Heather
Houston and Rick Lang.
“That’s what one of the (media members) asked me in the interview.
‘What’s it like? You’re amongst some big names in Thunder Bay,’” she
said. “I’m like, ‘Yeah, it’s pretty cool.’”
— With files from Diane Imrie
