We are the champions

From left, Canadian women’s club curling champions Rebecca Carr,

Corie Adamson, Samantha Morris and Tracey Larocque stand together at

the Thunder Bay International Airport on Sunday after arriving from

Ottawa.

 Photo courtesy of Diane Imrie

Just over 24 hours after capturing a Canadian curling championship,

Tracey Larocque was still beside herself.

The Thunder Bay skip led her Fort William Curling Club crew to the

national women’s club crown on Saturday, defeating Ontario’s Laurie

Shields 7-5 in an extra end.

“I still can’t believe it’s real. It’s all up in the air. I can’t

even think that I’m a national champion. It’s just so crazy,”

Larocque said Sunday afternoon after her team was greeted by friends

and family upon landing from Ottawa at the Thunder Bay International

Airport.

Larocque, third Samantha Morris, second Corie Adamson and lead

Rebecca Carr become Northern Ontario’s first winner at the level

since the event was sanctioned by Curling Canada in 2009. Nova

Scotia’s Nick Deagle won the men’s event.

There is no world championship at the club ranks, but Larocque and

her team will be heading to Las Vegas in April as special guests

during the world men’s championship.

Saturday’s back-and-forth final saw three lead changes over the first

seven ends.

After giving up single steals in the sixth and seventh ends, Shields

caught Larocque with a deuce in the eighth (and final regulation end).

In the extra end, Shield was lying one in the four-foot on final

shot. Larocque used the hammer to make a clutch shot, grazing her

rock at the top of the 12-foot to knock out Shield’s yellow stone to

score two and win the game.

“The only thing I did when I was walking down the ice to the hack is

I’m thinking, ‘OK, don’t set it wide because it will float and you

won’t hit that rock.’ I knew it would,” Larocque recalled. “I’m

throwing the same weight. This low, controlled weight so it could

curl. And holy, it was curling.

“Thank God for (Carr). She swept hard.”

Unlike high-end competitive curlers, club competitors do not travel

to cashspiels, so experiencing a winning week in a big-time setting

is something Larocque won’t forget.

“The people were great. (Title sponsor) Everest put on a great show

for us. It’s incredible what they have done for us,” she said.

Larocque missed the playoffs during her debut at these nationals two

years ago. This time, she went 9-2. Larocque kept her core members, —

Carr and Adamson — together. Only Morris joined at third when front-

end player Emily Juurakko had to take time off due to pregnancy.

“That rotation just worked really well. We’re all friends. We all

jive well on the ice,” Larocque said. “We’ll yell and scream at each

other and it works.”

Now Larocque and Co. will soon have their names on banners at the

Fort William club among curling stars such as Al Hackner, Heather

Houston and Rick Lang.

“That’s what one of the (media members) asked me in the interview.

‘What’s it like? You’re amongst some big names in Thunder Bay,’” she

said. “I’m like, ‘Yeah, it’s pretty cool.’”

— With files from Diane Imrie