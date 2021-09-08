As we move into September and the feel of fall in the air, Totti FC kept their hot run going by clinching the Thunder Bay men’s Division I outdoor playoff title.
After falling behind 2-0 to Rainbow on Sept. 1, Totti clawed its way back to 2-2 and force the dreaded penalty shootout.
Goalkeeper Francesco Leuzzi became the game hero, saving a pair of penalties to complete his side’s dramatic rally.
Totti FC — which features recent Thunder Bay Chill USL League Two players Pedro Adan, Sullivan Silva, Jag Arena and Mattia Rolli — led the four-team regular season standings with a 5-0-3 record. Rainbow (4-2-2) was second.
In the third-place playoff match up, Frankie’s Pizzeria blanked Valencia 3-0.
The Port Arthur Big Dogs took the second division Group A title, edging Frankie’s Two by a score of 2-1. Erik Trochimchuk and Paul Agostino were each on target for the victors.
The Chill U18s beat Eat Local Lions 1-0 to clinch the bronze medal.
In Group B, Ecidna FC came out on top with a narrow 1-0 victory over Bandits, while the Chill U16s shut out United 2-0.
Andrea Mollicola and Justin Cimini helped Gladiators to a 2-0 victory over Free Agents, to claim the third-division crown. The COVID Rovers slipped past the Eagles 2-1 to take third place.
With the completion of the outdoor schedule, all eyes now turn to the indoor season. Both the men’s and women’s leagues will be returning to the Thunder Bay Tournament Centre.
Anyone interested in playing should contact the appropriate league, with further information posted on the Soccer Northwest website.
The Thunder Bay Chill and Lakehead Express youth clubs will also be running their programs and registration details are available on the club sites.
———
PRO/INTERNATIONAL WATCH: The Canadian men’s national team has had a bit of a mixed bag to open their World Cup qualifying campaign.
After a disappointing tie with Honduras, a much more positive performance saw a 1-1 draw versus the United States.
However, earning just two points from two games means nothing so a win over El Salvador today is essential.
Meanwhile, European champion Italy have made history after its draw with Switzerland, marking the longest international unbeaten streak at 36.
Another record broken was the men’s all-time leading international scoring as a Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace against Ireland, moved him on to 111 goals and counting.
The most bizarre scenes over the weekend came out of Brazil. Less than 10 minutes into the game between the hosts and arch rivals Argentina, the host countries medical officials and security marched onto the field to halt proceedings.
It seems that four of the visiting team’s players, that each play in England, had not followed the official COVID-19 guidelines and were in fact eligible to play.
The game was suspended and we now await an official announcement on matters moving forward.
What is not understood is why this happened after the game kicked off as the Argentine team had been in the country for a couple of days.
In Major League Soccer, Toronto FC will next take to the field when they take on David Beckham’s Inter Miami on Sept. 14. The Reds are looking for a positive result after a dismal campaign that has seen just three wins in 22 games.
John Rider’s column runs weekly in The Chronicle-Journal. Reach him with soccer news at jrexp@tbaytel.net.
