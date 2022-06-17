The Ontario under-20, open and para track and field club championships were held in Toronto last weekend with a contingent of Thunder Bay athlete producing solid results.
Among the local entries — both from the Thunderwolves university varsity program and the city club — with finishes at the Track and Field Centre included:
• Amy Stieh (open division - 10th in the 200m 25.25; 8th in the 400m)
• Megan Bryson (open division - seventh in long jump 5.53 metres)
• Sydney White (open division - 11th in 100-m 12.92 metres)
• Aly DaSilva (under-20 - fourth in 400-m 58.29)
• Maya Grunys (under-20 - third in 200-m 25.48)
• Sydney Stewart (under-20 - 16th 200-m in 26.52)
• Niko Dowhos (open division - sixth in 100-m 10.74)
• Colton Dowhoszya (open division - 13th in long jump 6.54 metres)
• Josh Hutchinson (open division - 12th in long jump 6.58 metres)
• Tyson Mayer (open division - 16th in long jump 6.38 metres)
• Aiden Webster (under-20 - sixth in 800-m 1:55.58)
• Connor MacIntosh (open division - 13th in 1,500-m 3:57.02)
“I’m incredibly proud of our Lakehead athletes that competed this past weekend,” said coach Joe McDonough. “This was their first big meet of the outdoor season, and we came away with a lot of personal bests and some great individual placings.
“Our long jumpers had an amazing day in the pits, cumulatively adding over 1.2m to their personal bests,” he added. “Megan, Colton and Tyson all put together an amazing series of jumps. Additionally, Aly DaSilva ran an amazing race and finished fourth in her 400 (metre) final; and this season alone she’s taken over 2.5 seconds off of her 400 personal best. Not to be outdone by the sprinters, both Aiden and Connor showed great improvements — achieving personal bests in both of their events, putting Lakehead on the map at these championships”
Niko Dowhos blasted out of the blocks to take his heat and finish sixth overall in the men’s 100m, 10.74, a new personal best, while Maya Grunys managed to take home some hardware; claiming the bronze medal in the women’s under-20 200m in 25.48.
“We are very pleased with where these athletes are at right now,” McDonough said. “Excited to see what they can do going into our late-season championships and into the varsity season next year.”
Thunderwolves land out of town recruit
The Lakehead University Thunderwolves track and field is pleased to announce the commitment of versatile sprinter, Nicholas Carson-Pedri from Center Dufferin District High School in Shelburne, Ont. Nich is an honour-roll student who competes in the 100- and 200-metre events He will be attending Lakehead this fall, studying mechanical engineering.
“Nich is an excellent athlete who’s shown signs of tremendous potential in his limited time in the sport. In this season alone, he’s taken off almost half a second off of his 200m time and I’m confident that as he begins his transition to our varsity program, he will continue to improve” said coach Joe McDonough.
Nich holds personal bests of 11.25 and 23.02 seconds in the 100 and 200, respectively. Most recently, he finished 13th in both events at the under-20 provincial championships in Toronto this past weekend.
“The reason I chose Lakehead was for its innovative mechanical engineering program and the outstanding track and field team,” Carson-Pedri said in a news release. “I look forward to learning, training and developing with the Lakehead track team in the fall.”
Nich also wanted to take a moment and thank all of those who supported him along the way.
“I would like to give a special thanks to my Mom, Dad and brother. They supported me through my years training and competing for Laurel Creek. If it weren’t for their commitment and dedication I wouldn’t be where I am today,” he said.
“I would also like to thank my coach Bruce Glebel. He always pushes me further to help me meet my true potential. And finally, I have to thank my biggest fans Nana, Papa and Nonno. They are always there to cheer me on and support me. My success could not have been possible without all these people in my corner.”
