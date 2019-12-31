Ask most sports fans and they would say they watch or participate in their chosen game as a form of escapism and recreation. For the most part, the 2019 sports scene in Thunder Bay and the surrounding region brought fans back to reality — some good, but mostly in a sad, profound way.
Here are The Chronicle-Journal’s choices for top sports stories of the year that says farewell tonight. Happy New Year to all our devoted readers.
1. Greg Johnson commits suicide
Tragedy struck one of Thunder Bay’s better known hockey families when Greg Johnson died by what was ruled a suicide on July 7 in his home outside Detroit, Mich.
Along with the sheer shock of Johnson’s death at such a young age (48), there came the reports that Johnson’s wife Kristen said he had suffered several concussions over his playing career, making CTE (Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy) a possible factor in Johnson’s actions.
The issue of long-term effects of concussions remains a hot-button topic in all sports. Player safety from both a physical and mental standpoint were at the forefront nationally with NHL coaches landing in hot water for various forms of abuse.
Johnson helped lead the Thunder Bay Flyers to the 1989 Centennial Cup and was a star player at the University of North Dakota. Johnson also played in the 1994 Olympics in addition to a lengthy NHL career that saw stops in Chicago, Detroit and Nashville.
Other notable deaths in the Thunder Bay sports community in 2019 included Ab Cava, who helped build the Thunder Bay Twins powerhouses of the 1980s and the pro club in the 1990s, and Randy Scheffee, who served as a sports anchor and reporter at Thunder Bay Television for over 30 years.
