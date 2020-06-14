I RECENTLY came across one of my sports treasures. Most of my sports broadcasting was done on radio. I loved that because I could be first with the sports news. First to let the listener know what happened live from the event. The newspaper and television news were always later. I got the scoop.
This was all before social media. I do not have a lot of audio tape from the good old days and I was not one to get many autographs. I loved to hold my memories in my heart and my mind. I do have some things, like the treasure I recently found.
The basement of my home was flooded recently. The 45-gallon hot water tank let go. I had to do a lot of cleaning. I came across a one-of-a-kind hockey stick.
The Thunder Bay Twins were taking on the Warroad Lakers and I was going on the road. Mr. and Mrs. Cameron, defenceman Randy Cameron’s parents, were going to take in the game. They allowed me to travel with them by car while the team took the bus.
I was so happy. The playoffs were the best hockey games and the Twins were in the thick of it.
I am not sure of the score — that, I don’t remember. I do remember Darrell Clarke coming out in the hallway before the game was over with the cup and all the superstitious players telling him to put it away. He was so excited.
I remember Scotty Masters taunting the crowd. I remember Billy McDonald offering my anthem singing services — my first international gig. It was a wooden acoustic barn with a lot of character. You would think I was at Madison Square Gardens, but it was Warroad, Minn.
Our hotel was near a field of buffalo. I remember some of the players trying the buffalo burgers. They were magnificent animals and to see them so close was a treat. I never ate the burger. The animals were so big and fluffy, with big eyes — I couldn’t do it.
The highlight of the trip was a tour of the Christian Brothers Hockey Stick Factory. It was a time when the hockey stick market was changing. Christian Brothers were masters of the wooden stick and blades for the new Easton sticks. They had blade patterns for the pros. I remember taking a picture of the blade for Rick Tocchet.
Myself, the coach and some players took in the hockey stick factory’s private tour. The company was owned by Bill and Roger Christian. The brothers won Olympic gold in 1960. Bill’s son Dave played in the “Miracle on Ice.”
Roger asked me to chose any stick in the factory and it was mine.
“Don’t worry, I know the goalie sticks are expensive but if you want one, it’s yours,” he said. I was looking at one at the time of this statement.
I then turned to him and asked if I could have a stick that was not yet finished. He looked at me like I was strange. I told him it was one of a kind. He got me an unfinished stick.
I chose one with an unfinished blade and just raw wood. You could see the glue used to make the heal of the stick strong. The whole factory stunk of that glue. (I think I was high when I left.) They stamped my name on the stick and I was so proud of that treasure.
We got on the bus to go back to the hotel and I asked the boys to sign it. I can still see some signatures — Randy Cameron, Scotty Glomba, Scotty Masters, Ernie Rollason, Johnny Lambert. Then I came across a signature that made me cry, Gerry Cizmar (may he rest in peace). He was so fit and so very good at watching what he ate. Cancer stole him from us much too soon.
The Christian Brothers Hockey Stick Factory opened its doors in 1964. They had a great market in the mid 1980s, producing 500,000 sticks per year. They closed the doors in the summer of 2003 with the market going to aluminum, and then the composits.
So you see I really do have a treasure. A one-of-a-kind hockey trip with a one-of-a-kind family. Mr. Cameron passed from cancer as well. I will never forget the time he drove me to Warroad, Minn.
Sports gives us many memories.
May we create them again soon.
Johan Vass is a Thunder Bay-based writer. Reach her at jvass@tbaytel.net.
(This story was originally published on June 13, 2020)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.