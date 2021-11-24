Ticket sales for the Scotties Tournament of Hearts are getting a boost this week as eyes across the nation are watching the Olympic Curling Trials from Saskatoon on TSN.
The Krista McCarville rink has been in the feature game twice adding to the promotion for Thunder Bay — host of the 2022 Scotties at Fort William Gardens.
Single draw tickets launched last week with the Canada/Northern Ontario game on Jan. 30 and the championship final on Feb. 6. among the popular games people want to see. Passes for the full event, opening weekend and closing weekend are also still available with Scotties tickets making a perfect Christmas gift for family or friends looking to take in a game or two.
The local Scotties committee is looking for about 50 more volunteers for those wanting to get involved in this exciting event showcasing the top women curlers in the country many of whom you may be watching this week.
For more information on ticket and volunteer opportunities, visit the Curling Canada website at www.curling.ca/2022Scotties.
OLYMPIC DREAM STILL ALIVE: Despite a lopsided loss to Winnipeg’s Tracy Fleury rink on Monday night, Krista McCarville and her Fort William Curling Club rink of Kendra Lilly, Ashley Sippala and Sarah Potts, along with coach Rick Lang, still have a shot at the playoffs and an Olympic berth in Saskatoon.
McCarville defeated Jacqueline Harrison 6-4 on Tuesday night to improve to 2-3. The reality is McCarville needs to win out, but with that said they have now played all the top-ranked teams in Jennifer Jones, Fleury and Rachel Homan.
Reigning Canadian champion Kari Einarson from Gimli, Man., will face McCarville Wednesday afternoon. McCarville closes out round robin play on Thursday with games against Team Rocque in morning and then Team Walker at night.
In 2017, McCarville playing with her same lineup finished with a 4-4 record at the Trials in Ottawa.
SCOTTIES/BRIER SIGN-UP: Nov. 29 at the noon is the deadline for teams to sign up for the Northern Ontario playdowns for the Scotties and the Brier. The Olympic berths will be decided in Saskatoon by then so McCarville and Sault Ste. Marie’s Brad Jacobs will be able to exercise their options to play for the upcoming Canadian championships. The Northern Ontario men’s and women’s provincials will be held in Kenora, Jan. 4-9.
It is a direct entry to the provincials for the women, while for the men there is a west qualifier and the east qualifier set for the same weekend, Dec. 16-19.
The east event is in Sault Ste. Marie, while the west playdown will be hosted at the Longlac Curling Club.
The Trevor Bonot, Dylan Johnston and Kory Carr are among local men’s skips expected to sign up.
NATIONAL SPOTLIGHT: The Dallas Burgess rink of Jackson Dubinsky, Matt Duizer and Brayden Sinclair with coach Bryan Burgess continue play at the U21 world qualifier also being played in Saskatoon this week at the Granite Curling Club.
Team Burgess lost their first two round-robin games. They play Ontario this afternoon. The top three teams make the playoffs with the winner to represent Canada at the World Junior Curling Championships in Jonkoping, Sweden, March 5-12.
Meanwhile, the Tracey Larocque rink of Samantha Morris, Corie Adamson and Rebecca Carr head to Ottawa this weekend where they open play at the Canadian club championships.
They play their first game at the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club Monday afternoon at 3 p.m. against Nunavut.
Round robin pool play continues through Thursday with the double knockout playoff round on Dec. 3 with the semifinals and finals on Dec. 4.
This is second trip to the national championship for Larocque, Adamson and Carr who competed at the 2019 event in Leduc, Alta.
Curling fans can show their support for the Larocque rink with a send off party planned for the Fort William Curling Club on Thursday starting at 7 p.m.
Scores from the Canadian Club Championships and U21 World Qualifier are available on the Curling Canada website at www.curling.ca/scoreboard.
BONOT CASHES IN: The Trevor Bonot rink won the six-rink Tbaytel Major League Bonspiel held over the weekend at the Port Arthur Curling Club. Bonot and his rink of Mike McCarville, Jordan Potter and Jordan Potts finished with a 4-1 record to win $1,300. The spiel was decided based on win-loss round robin records with no playoffs.
Dylan Johnston. the skip to beat Bonot, ended up with the $950 second-place prize. Johnston and Ben Mikkelsen ended up tied with 3-2 records, but Johnston won the head-to-head game. Mikkelsen settled for the $850.. Kory Carr was fourth at 2-3, Mike Desilets fifth at 2-3 and Team Glibota from Sault Ste. Marie sixth was 1-4.
MAJOR LEAGUE TONIGHT: The Tbaytel Major League of Curling is getting its fair share of mentions every time Krista McCarville has been the feature game on TSN. McCarville, with only one loss in six starts, will have third Oye Sem Won playing with three replacement players, including Jessie Mikulinski tonight as they take on veteran Frank Morissette in one of seven games in Draw 8 tonight at 6:15 p.m. at the Port Arthur Curling Club.
Team McCarville suffered their first lost of the season last week to Bryan Burgess at Kakabeka and will be out rebound for a sixth win. Morissette has a 3-3 record.
Kory Carr tops the Major League standings with 16 points one point ahead of McCarville, Trevor Bonot and Mike Desilets three teams tied for second place with 15 points, all with 5 wins each.
Carr takes on the veteran Al Hackner, who is 4-3. Two of Hackner’s wins have come via a draw to the button while they have also lost one in a shootout good for sixth place in the standing with 11 points. The top seven teams qualify to play in the championship playoff round later this winter while the bottom eight will be regulated to the consolation playoffs.
Meanwhile, Bonot and Desilets shoot for their sixth wins against two losses. Bonot draws veteran Mike Pozihun at 2-4, while Desilets takes on Ben Mikkelsen at 3-3.
The Dylan Johnston rink, the defending league champions, come off a bye week at 4-2 face Jonathon Vellinga (2-4). The night’s other games have Kent Maarup (3-4) facing a replacement rink for Dallas Burgess. Team Bryan Burgess (2-4) will have a replacement skip when they face Gary Weiss (3-3).
AROUND THE CLUBS: The Port Arthur Curling Club will be a busy place this weekend hosting 32 teams for the annual Grey Cup Bonspiel. The popular event was cancelled due to COVID-19 last year and is being played at the end of November in its regular time slot despite the Grey Cup set for December. The spiel gets underway with the first draw on Friday at 6 p.m. with all teams playing through Saturday and Sunday in a revised format.
John Cameron’s curling column appears Wednesdays. If you have news on upcoming ‘spiels or bonspiel results in Northwestern Ontario, contact John at johncameron14@gmail.com or call 623-3135.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.