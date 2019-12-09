Despite opting to take different paths to further their hockey careers, the Longlac duo of Tyler and Jesse Tucker are both excelling on the ice.
The 19-year-old twin brothers sees defenceman Tyler in his fourth season with the Ontario Hockey League’s Barrie Colts, while Jesse is a forward with the United States Hockey League’s Green Bay Gamblers.
A veteran of 212 OHL contests with Barrie, Tyler sits fifth all-time in offensive production among Colts blueliners with 121 points on 25 tallies, including a pair he produced Sunday in a meeting with the Sudbury Wolves, and has added 96 assists.
His totals see him being just 14 points away from becoming his club’s No. 1 point-producing rearguard.
Another area product is on that scoring list for Barrie defenceman with Red Rock’s Jeremy Swanson sitting ninth as he produced 99 points in his time with the Colts from 2001-04 in which he potted 21 markers and helped set up 78 more.
Tucker was selected by the St. Louis Blues in the 2018 NHL draft where he was taken in the seventh round, 200th overall.
As for Jesse, he’s having a strong year with Green Bay in the USHL.
He presently tops the Gamblers in scoring with 25 points in 23 matchups on 14 tallies and nine helpers.
Those numbers put him second in his league in goals and tied for third in points. He was also named USHL forward of the week once so far during the campaign.
See the full column in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.