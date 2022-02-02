Dating back a half century, the Thunder Bay Twins proved the old adage of: “It’s not how you start, but how you finish;” was very applicable.
It was 50 years ago that the second-year senior side bounced back from an average regular season to win the 1972 United States Hockey League championship.
The five-team USHL that year consisted of the Twins, Green Bay Bobcats, Waterloo Black Hawks, Marquette Iron Rangers and the Sault (Ont.) Canadians.
While Green Bay finished comfortably in first place in the 32-game regular season with a 21-9-2 record, the other four clubs were neck-and-neck to determine second through fifth.
In the end, Thunder Bay (15-17-0), Waterloo (15-17-0) and Marquette (14-16-2) all finished with 30 points apiece, while the Canadians had 26, in bringing up the rear.
The Twins would get second place, by virtue of more goals scored, while Waterloo secured third by having one more win than Marquette.
In a frenzied finish, the Black Hawks reeled off victories in each of their final three games to snag themselves a playoff spot.
Contributions during the campaign, saw league-leading scorer Barry Hogan and defenceman Lou Marcon named first-team USHL all-stars, while coach Lee Fogolin, Sr. earned second-team honours behind the bench.
Goaltender Ed Balina saw most of the action between the pipes throughout the season while Dwain Bennett also saw his share of time in net.
With venue availability an issue for each of the U.S. sides, Thunder Bay was chosen as host, at a USHL meeting a month previously, for three-team, two-game postseason format, that was agreed upon by each of the clubs.
This playoff format proved pivotal as the squad from the Lakehead were a much different team at home.
One thing the Twins could do was score goals. Thunder Bay led the league in tallies with 154.
With the Bobcats missing their leading point-getter, Randy MacArthur, and two more of their better players due to injury, Thunder Bay took full advantage and pummelled first-place Green Bay 9-2 in the final.
They were also boosted by a pair of pickups from the Lakehead University Nor’Westers side for that playoff weekend as Murray McLeod and George Letowski contributed mightily. McLeod scored four times in the blow out win, while Letowski had one.
Jack Byerley, with a pair, Hogan and Dave Merritt also converted in the finale for the Twins.
Green Bay goaltender Mike Curran was peppered in defeat, making 45 saves.
Of note, Curran had recently returned from Sapporo, Japan where he was the starting goaltender for Team USA at the 1972 Winter Olympics and backstopped the Americans to a silver-medal finish, while posting a crisp .928 save percentage in five starts. Curran went on from there to play in the WHA with the Minnesota Fighting Saints.
Meanwhile, high-scoring Thunder Bay was also a dominant offensive force in the semifinal the night before as they thumped Waterloo 9-3 much to the delight of the Fort William Gardens faithful.
Gary Linquist and Byerley both scored twice for the Twins while McLeod, Hogan, Jack Owchar, Bill McEwen and Chuck Kelner supplied singles in the victory.
After winning the title, Hogan was provided the USHL’s leading-scorer award just prior to Thunder Bay captain Marcon being presented the championship trophy by local politician Mickey Hennessy, who was on hand for the festivities.
From there, the Twins went on to be a USHL powerhouse and continue to produce at an elite level for the remainder of their stay in the league.
But despite the triumph in 1972, due to financial reasons, Thunder Bay opted not to compete in the Allan Cup playdowns. The Spokane Jets, from Washington State, won the Canadian senior crown for the second time in three seasons.
Tom Annelin’s column appears weekly in The Chronicle-Journal. Contact Tom at tommyhockey@tbaytel.net.
