As discussed here recently, many players from Thunder Bay and
Northwestern Ontario have performed admirably over the years in the
Ontario Hockey League.
They were all scouted, recruited and eventually drafted by OHL clubs
before making the trek to the major junior ranks.
Looking to find out what exactly the birddogs thought about some of
these local standouts in the league, we reached out to a long-time OHL
executive to ask him to dig into his notes from over the years to get
his input on what exactly some of these locals brought to the ice in
their time there.
Jeff Twohey, who spent 29 years with the Peterborough Petes, including
scouting and 17 as their general manager, as well as a stint as GM with
their rival, the Oshawa Generals, is about as knowledgeable as they
come when it comes to eying talent.
Boasting 600 victories in the league as a GM along with being part of a
number of championship clubs, Twohey drafted many star players in the
OHL, including the likes of Eric and Jordan Staal.
More recently he spent seven seasons as the assistant director of
amateur scouting with the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes, so his pedigree alone
shows his opinions are highly valued.
