Staal had it all in OHL

Thunder Bay’s Marc Staal was a two-time OHL first team all-star on

defence in 2005-06 and 2006-07 with the Sudbury Wolves.

 OHL Images

As discussed here recently, many players from Thunder Bay and

Northwestern Ontario have performed admirably over the years in the

Ontario Hockey League.

They were all scouted, recruited and eventually drafted by OHL clubs

before making the trek to the major junior ranks.

Looking to find out what exactly the birddogs thought about some of

these local standouts in the league, we reached out to a long-time OHL

executive to ask him to dig into his notes from over the years to get

his input on what exactly some of these locals brought to the ice in

their time there.

Jeff Twohey, who spent 29 years with the Peterborough Petes, including

scouting and 17 as their general manager, as well as a stint as GM with

their rival, the Oshawa Generals, is about as knowledgeable as they

come when it comes to eying talent.

Boasting 600 victories in the league as a GM along with being part of a

number of championship clubs, Twohey drafted many star players in the

OHL, including the likes of Eric and Jordan Staal.

More recently he spent seven seasons as the assistant director of

amateur scouting with the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes, so his pedigree alone

shows his opinions are highly valued.

See the full column and picture in the print and digital editions of

The Chronicle-Journal.

Tags

Recommended for you