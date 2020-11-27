With the news that Woodbine Racetrack will end its horse racing season prematurely due to Ontario regulations over the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto, an up-and-down season is also over for apprentice jockey Hannah Twomey.
Twomey, a Balmertown, Ont., native and former Thunder Bay resident, took part in her first full season at Woodbine, making 126 starts with seven first-place finishes. Twomey’s last race was on Nov. 11 when she rode Over the Hills to a third-place finish.
However, Twomey’s season ended before Thursday’s official announcement. She had been suspended for what race officials deemed careless riding during her final race. It was the second such penalty against Twomey this season. She had been suspended for a week in late October for the same infraction.
Twomey’s last win occurred on Oct. 12.
Still, the 25-year-old Twomey should be pleased with her overall performance, especially as she went up against more experienced and older jockeys. In those starts, Twomey drew earnings of $210,162 thanks to 25 additional podium (second or third) finishes throughout the season.
———
WHOLE NEW BALLGAME: Winter sports in Thunder Bay are trying to get on its collective feet amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. The Thunder Bay Border Cats already have plans in place for what will hopefully be a 2021 Northwoods League baseball season this summer.
Team vice-president Bryan Graham, who is also a member of Grand Slam Sports & Entertainment group that owns the Cats, said a full schedule is in place and should be released before the new year. The schedule is dependent upon the U.S.-Canada border re-opening. It’s been closed since last spring.
Border Cats manager Mike Steed is also expected back, said Graham. Steed, a Beamsville, Ont., native, served as the Border Cats’ assistant coach in 2009 before becoming the field manager for the 2010 and 2011 seasons. Steed’s record with the Cats was 60-78 during that span. He signed a three-year deal with the Cats last fall.
U.S.-born players recruited by the Border Cats last season played in the NWL’s North Dakota hub.
———
ALWAYS GIVING BACK: Kudos to Thunder Bay native and professional hockey player Todd Skirving, a member of the Newfoundland Growlers. Despite the ECHL team announcing it was one of six clubs in the league to suspend operations for the 2020-21 season, Skirving has spent most of the fall in St. John’s, N.L., boosting hockey in the community. The former Thunder Bay Kings captain has skated with various minor hockey boys and girls teams as a guest coach, and has visiting fans in the area with Growlers giveaways.
Skirving, 28, was entering his third season with the Growlers. He was a member of the Growlers team that won the ECHL Kelly Cup in 2019. Skirving is also a two-time Growlers Community Player of the Year.
———
LAKE SHOW: Four of the five Canadian-based Superior International Junior Hockey League teams are in action this weekend to kick off a shortened regular season.
The Fort Frances Lakers have been quiet since teams started playing pre-season games earlier this month. They had planned their first exhibition games this weekend against the Red Lake Miners before plans were changed. The Miners will now host Dryden.
With new coach Bernie Lynch, the Lakers have announced nine returning players to the roster this week. Among them is Thunder Bay’s Preston Bobyk and homegrown Fort Frances/Rainy River District products Nick Hakala, Ethan Jourdain and Colton Bodnar.
The Thunder Bay North Stars and Kam River Fighting Walleye meet tonight and Saturday in the regular season openers for both. The North Stars have beaten the Walleye in four previous pre-season meetings.
Reuben Villagracia is the sports editor at The Chronicle-Journal. Contact him at rvillagracia-@chroniclejournal.com.
