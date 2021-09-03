Katie Ulakovic quietly made Lakehead University basketball history over the summer.
The former Thunderwolves player was hired as an assistant coach for the men’s varsity basketball squad, marking the first time a female will help patrol the bench for the program.
It’s a direction the sport of basketball has been taking in recent history. Becky Hammon made waves as the first female assistant coach in the NBA in 2014 with the San Antonio Spurs and has since served as head coach in summer league and as a substitute. The number of women coaching the NBA has grown and now the hiring practice is becoming second nature in the college and university ranks.
“To me, it’s been the opportunity of a lifetime,” said Ulakovic, a 29-year-old Thunder Bay native, said on Thursday. “(Thunderwolves head coach) Ryan (Thomson) probably didn’t think it was a big deal. To me, it’s amazing. I’ve already learned a lot, whether he realizes or not. It feels good. It is something you don’t see too often. I’ve already been coaching boys basketball. I’ve been involved with Hammarskjold boys and Blaze basketball and these camps.
“To me, it’s not unusual,” she added. “I do know some of the players on the team just from previous coaching as well. . . . It seems like a nice family. I’m all about relationships, building relationships with the players, which transitions into a successful year.”
Ulakovic played high school hoops at Hammarskjold, joined the city’s Junior Wolves program in its inaugural season (2007), forged a five-year career as a guard with Lakehead, and immediately went into coaching at Hammarskjold after her career as a player ended.
Thomson, a fellow guard who also wore number nine as a player, said the seven players presently at the university have had no issues with bringing Ulakovic into the fold.
“There hasn’t been much of a reaction actually,” said Thomson. “It’s kind of ‘OK. That’s coach Katie. She’s one of the coaches.’ I think Katie brings a good basketball mind to what we’re trying to do. She wants to keep growing and improving as a coach. I think that she had the time and interest in helping and joining up. That was great for us. I was thrilled.”
Had the COVID-19 pandemic not hit, Ulakovic would have been hired last year. She helped out a few camps this July.
“I talked to (assistant coach Matt Erdman). We thought it would be a good idea, that she’d be a good addition to our coaching staff and a good piece to add in,” said Thomson.
“Kind of went from there. She’s been at all our workouts since. It’s been a pretty seamless transition for her.”
Ulakovic played 102 games at Lakehead over five seasons from 2010 to 2015, upping her minutes on the court to close 30 a game in her last three years, while averaging 6.1 points per game.
“I was very surprised,” Ulakovic said of the invite extended by Thomson. “Ryan said to take some time to think about it. I’m my head I’m thinking ‘Yes, yes, yes.’ I immediately wanted to (join). But I also had to think about my high school commitments and make sure I had those in order, had some coaches lined up so that they would take over so I could focus my time with these guys for the year. I want to get a full experience and go all-in.”
The Thunderwolves gather for training camp this month with the OUA regular season set to start on Nov. 5 in Hamilton against the McMaster Marauders.
