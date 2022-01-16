Congratulations are in order for Thunder Bay’s Ryan Fanti. The University of Minnesota-Duluth goaltender is one of 77 hockey players nominated for the Hobey Baker award as U.S. college’s most valuable player. Fanti played and epic role in a historic game last year.
On March 28, 2021 a playoff game between Fanti’s Bulldogs and the University of North Dakota took more than six hours (or 142 minutes and 13 seconds of playing time) to complete. In the end, the two-time defending champion Bulldogs won the longest game in NCAA tournament history, 3-2 in the fifth overtime and returned to the Frozen Four.
The big drama came in the fourth overtime when Duluth rookie goalie Zach Stejskal 57 saves) had to leave the game with leg cramps, replaced by sophomore Ryan Fanti, who stopped all six shots he faced and earned the victory as well in the 17 minutes of relief work.
This was the moment Ryan Fanti was part of hockey history. The victory showed his character. It takes a lot of heart, desire and determination as well as the will to win for your team. He came off the bench and pulled off a fantastic performance and an epic win.
The most import part was how humble he was after the victory and how bad he felt for his goaltender partner. We can all be Thunder Bay proud of this young man. He is the is the son of Michael and Kellianne Fanti and brother of Jared Fanti. Ryan is majoring in business at UMD. Congratulations to all the Fanti family and all the coaches and teams that played a part in the success of this young man. I am very happy for him and I wish him the best going forward.
Another Thunder Bay goalie putting on a show in the junior ranks is Christian Cicigoi of the Haliburton County Huskies. He was named a stand out player for the month of December, going 6-0-0 during that stretch.
Cicigoi had 1.67 goals-against average to go with a .950 save percentage in the time frame.
The 20-year-old from Thunder Bay, Ont., currently shares the OJHL-lead in wins with 16 and currently sits eighth overall in both goals-against average (2.36) and save percentage (.924).
Sitting fourth in league play with 652 stops, Cicigoi has made 30, or more, saves in 12 of his appearances so far this season.
I want Christian’s family to know we are also Thunder Bay proud of him. He is my cousins Roger and Dorothy Sawicki’s grandson and I know they are both sending him love from heaven. They were so proud of him. Roger played professional hockey and he loved to watch his grandson play.
This story would have made them happy I hope the rest of the family know Christian Cicigoi is on the radar for the next level of hockey —both college and the pros. We are cheering him on and wish him all the best between the pipes.
Sadly, another elite athlete from Thunder Bay suffered a major setback. Snocross racer Kenny Mandryk had his 2022 pro season cut short has ended his 2022 season.
Last year a championship was on the line and during the last laps, Mandryk went for it. An accident caused him to break his sternum. He recovered from that trained hard to be ready for the new season.
Then, the worst case scenario happened.
“During my first heat race at Canterbury Park I landed into a huge ice hole and the impact tore my ACL, LCL, and meniscus. I also have a hematoma behind the knee causing some bleeding,” Mandryk said. “I have a meeting with the surgeon tomorrow morning to get things squared away. Unfortunately this is a season-ender.
“With all that being said, of course the team and I are super bummed as we have worked super hard to get where we are and to have it all come to and end before it even started is heartbreaking. I will still be around the tracks, come see us, come hang out, CTAKTV will still be rolling of course,” he added.
“Thank you to every single one of my sponsors, family, friends, and fans. I would not be here without you. . . . This is nothing I won’t over come and that’s a fact. I will say it now, look out 2023.”
CTAKTV can be found on Youtube if you want to see Mandryk’s show. He has to turn to broadcasting now that he is out for the season.
I love this guy’s attitude. Mandryk will never say quit. I’m confident he can only get better when he returns. Stay your positive self and good things will follow.
Johan Vass is a Thunder Bay-based writer. Reach her at jvass@tbaytel.net.
