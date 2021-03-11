Curling fans are getting caught up in the excitement of watching the Tim Horton’s Brier from the bubble in Calgary this week.
There is also a local connection as Rick Lang is getting some television time as the coach for the Brad Jacobs rink representing Northern Ontario.
Here at home the curling season is all but over with the only remaining curling ice still in at the Fort William Curling Club. However, with COVID-19 cases still on the rise, it is unlikely that the Fort William club will open for league play with ice usually coming out in mid April.
This past week, the Tbaytel Major League of Curling announced the end of its season. The 14 teams in the local competitive league were given payouts based on games won through the 13 draws that were completed before Christmas.
Jonathon Vellinga and his rink of Myles Harding, Ethan Desilets and Owen Riches were one of three junior teams that competed in the league this season. Team Vellinga, coached by Don Main, finished with a 3-5 record for 11th place.
The team did get off a fast start. Vellinga lost their opener a close 6-5 decision to Bryan Burgess. They then rattled off three straight wins — 9-4 over Mike Desilets, 9-2 over Britney Malette and 8-6 over Mike McCarville before suffering four straight losses to Al Hackner, Krista McCarville, Ben Mikkelsen and Dylan Johnston.
The team was hoping to challenge for the Northern Ontario under-21 provincial title this year. However, the pandemic forced the Northern Ontario Curling Association to cancel all playdowns. So for Vellinga and teammate Harding the season was a disappointment as this year was their last for junior play.
Jonathon Vellinga, age 20
This is Vellinga’s third year playing in the major league and second year skipping for the 20-year-old apprentice mechanic at the Thunder Bay Truck Centre. He was hoping for a shot to skip at the junior nationals in his final year of eligibility.
“It was important for me to be consistent in my shots and keep me focused so the league gave us games against a lot of good players reaching national and world level play,” said Vellinga, who started curling at the age of eight at the Kakabeka Falls Curling Club where his parents, Willem and Linda, were members. “Unfortunately I aged out of juniors this year, So I hope to play men’s playdowns next year but that may change.”
Vellinga as the son of Dutch immigrants is looking at another direction for his curling career and that is to play for the Netherlands.
In 2019 the Dutch curling committee sent out an expression of interest to Dutch-descent Canadians to possibly play for them. Willem Vellinga was born in the Netherlands so Jonathon figured it was a shot.
The Dutch federation asked us to travel to Lethbridge where the world championships were being held two years ago for a meeting.
“At first we weren’t going go, but they really wanted us to meet with them and said they would pay for our travel, so my dad, Don Main and myself drove to Lethbridge for a meeting.
“We left with possible hopes for being considered to play for them but there was no further communication until the middle of this January this year about things possibly happening. Right now they said work on getting your citizenship so things can really take place, and open the door to possibly curl for them,” Jonathon Vellinga said.
Vellinga started curling when his mom strongly encouraged him to try it. He says what he enjoys most about the game is the finesse and precision in shot making, and that it can be a life long sport.
Glen Howard is his favourite player. Vellinga calls Howard a class act and great shooter. His favourite team is the former Kevin Koe foursome — Koe, Mark Kennedy, Brent Laing and Ben Hebert.
The major league team he most wanted to beat was Krista McCarville’s Northern Ontario women’s championship team.
“I was off with a shoulder injury when my team played Krista, and I would love to have a rematch because I want to see how we measure up to a team with their accomplishments,” he said.
Myles Harding, age 20
The Lakehead University geology student ended up skipping most of the major league games for the Vellinga rink this season with Vellinga out with injury.
Harding, like Vellinga, is in his third year playing in the major league. The league allowed them to play competitive games outside of bonspiels to get ready for the playdowns. Harding’s goals are to reach the junior and university nationals.
Harding has curled for six years taking up the game because his parents were curlers and suggested he and his brother take up the game. What he enjoys most about curling is road trips with the team. His favourite curler is Brad Jacobs and his team is Team Jacobs as he would like to follow in their footsteps to win a world championship.
Ethan Desilets, age 19
There is little doubt as why the University of Saskatchewan Kinesiology student took up the game of curling. The second year major league player is trying to follow in his father Mike’s footsteps, hitting the ice at very young age before stepping away to purse other sports.
Mike Desilets had a very successful junior career, playing with Craig Kochan and made it to the 2003 Brier representing Northern Ontario as the second for Scott Henderson in Halifax.
The younger Desilets is good baseball player. He returned to the game of curling six years ago. In his two years playing in the major league, he has accomplished the feat of defeating his father’s team twice, which he ranks as a highlight for bragging rights in the Desilets household.
Ethan’s favourite curler is not is dad, but Mike McEwen and his favourite team is Brad Jacobs’ Sault Ste. Marie squad. Desilets’ goals in curling are to win a junior championship and a men’s championship.
Owen Riches, age 18
This was the first year playing in the major league for Riches, who is studying pre-service firefighting at Confederation College.
“It was a great experience playing against some of the top teams in Thunder Bay,” Riches said.
Owens, who has been curling for six years, started because he was interested in experimenting with new and fun sports.
“I decided to give curling a try when my club was holding an event for people who wanted to curl. I had a great time and I’ve been curling ever since.
“I enjoy traveling and going on road trips out of town for curling events with my team, and having a good time competing against and meeting new people,” Riches added.
Riches’ favourite curler is Amanda Gates and his favourite team is the Brad Jacobs rink.
Team Vellinga would like to thank their major sponsors Wilco Contracting and North 44 Properties for their support this season. The team also wanted to recognize Coastal Steel, Vanderwees Farms, Trumar Dairy Farms and the Thunder Bay Co-op Farm Supplies for contributions to the team.
