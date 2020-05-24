The newly-minted Victoria Day 10-Mile Challenge gave competitors an experience in virtual racing while fundraising for a good cause.
Organized by local racer Gary Young, the run on Victoria Day drew a field of 59 runners from Thunder Bay, one from Nakina, Ont., and one who is now living in British Columbia.
The 68-year-old Young suggested participants donate $1 to the Thunder Bay Community Foundation for every year they ran in the local Firefighters 10-Mile Road Race, which was cancelled this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
He ended up donating $53 to honour his 53rd year in a local 10-miler. Young says he feels good about this initiative, stating that other runners donated not only to this cause but to others dear to their heart.
The Thunder Bay Community Foundation joined forces with the United Way of Thunder Bay to establish a COVID-19 Community Response Fund. This fund will ensure Thunder Bay residents impacted by the pandemic have access to supports they need to deal with the physical and mental health impacts of COVID-19.
Runners in this virtual challenge chose their own 10-mile course and time of day to run while respecting social distancing rules. They then reported their results to Young, who was able to determine the fastest times for men and women by the end of the day.
Connor MacIntosh, 23, finished first overall in a time of 54 minutes and 45 seconds in a personal-best performance last Monday. He ran with his brother Jordan, 21, who came in second overall in 54 minutes and 59 seconds. The avid runner is on an athletic scholarship at the University of Minnesota. He was the Canadian high school champion at the 1,500-metre distance.
“(Jordan) helped pace me through nine miles,” says MacIntosh, who ran for Lakehead University for four years and currently runs for an online-based, competitive running group. “We ran from the intersection of the mill to King George Park Rd. roundabout and back,” says the older MacIntosh of their chosen course, where they used a GPS watch to measure the distance.
In the past, Jordan took third overall in the traditional Thunder Bay Fire Fighters Ten Mile Road Race on Victoria Day weekend, while Connor was sixth overall.
“With all the races cancelled, it’s hard to train without direction,” says Connor. “It was pretty cool, given the circumstances,” says Connor.
Jennifer Pasiciel, 31, and also of Thunder Bay, led the field of women, completing 10 miles in one hour, 10 minutes and two seconds.
“It feels nice,” she says of her first local 10-miler, as she recently moved to Thunder Bay. “It wasn’t the usual field of runners there. I got a lucky break. It was a nice surprise.”
She chose an out-and-back course in Murillo.
“I was still nervous, as if it was a race,” recalls Pasiciel. “There wasn’t the excitement there. There weren’t people coming up behind you, passing you. There was nobody cheering you on, just the kind of thing that makes races fun.”
Young said that competitors experienced tougher conditions than they would have under normal racing circumstances, where other racers could push them to their limits.
“No roads were blocked off, no one was there to cheer you on,” he says. “There were no water stations, no bathrooms, and nobody there to help you.”
The seasoned veteran ran on a flat course down Broadview Ave., out to Hwy. 130 and down 25th Side Rd. and back. He covered the distance in one hour, 35 minutes and 34 seconds.
Young, with 53 local 10-milers to his credit, is chasing a longevity record for racing. To put things into perspective, John Kelley ran the Boston Marathon 58 times and Jack Kirk ran across-country race 67 times in a row.
John Friday of the men’s 60-64-year-old category turned in a performance of one hour, 37 minutes, and 35 seconds. He finished his 26th local 10-miler. Like Young, he is one of Thunder Bay’s recognizable faces on the running scene.
Though an unusual experience, Pasiciel enjoyed it.
“You make the best of it,” she explains. “I had a lot of fun. It was something different.”
Pasiciel says she faced a windy run as she headed towards town and had a gradual downhill on the way there and a gradual uphill during the second half of her run.
The veteran runner took up the sport while in high school. Since that time, she has run in a variety of races, from 10-km to marathons and ultramarathons.
Pasiciel welcomed the racing opportunity.
“I’m glad (Young) put it together,” she says. “It was a nice way to celebrate all the runners. A lot of people worked towards this before COVID. Congratulations to all other runners. Sometimes we highlight runners who come in faster.”
She is the coach of the running group, Metre Eaters, and is a member of the Masters Running Group.
Second for the woman and seventh overall — 39-year-old Jodie (Ferguson) Barry — took on a rigorous course. She covered 10 miles in a time of 71 minutes and 43 seconds.
“I took the initiative to do some hills,” she says of her run in the Boulevard Lake area.
Barry found the concept of the virtual run to be more challenging for her as a serious racer.
“An actual race motivates me harder,” she says. “You don’t know how you’re doing. I’m a competitor. I like to take the initiative to take longer and harder runs. I always push myself harder every time.”
She started running almost a decade ago after the birth of her first daughter. Since that time, running has provided her with stress relief, self-confidence, fitness benefits and a feeling of well-being.
Throughout the years, she has run in events up to and including 50 kilometres.
“I’m proud of myself,” she says of her running accomplishments. “I’ll keep doing this until I’m older.”
Dan Slomke, 73, had the distinction of being the oldest racer that day. He finished his 10-mile course through the Confederation College area to Red River Road and back, in one hour, 51 minutes and 10 seconds.
“It felt good just being out there,” he says. “It was a good idea.”
Slomke was also happy to be able to make a donation towards local COVID-19 relief.
“I made it in support of Dr. (Stewart) Kennedy because he’s heading things,” he says.
Slomke was thrilled to run into 89-year-old Eric Imperius, who was walking 10 miles that day.
A past competitor in the local 10-miler, Imperius was an inspiring and welcome sight for the avid runner. “(Eric) gives you encouragement to keeping on going,” he says.
Jason Papich, 53, and formerly of Thunder Bay, ran 10 miles in his present location of Victoria, B.C., making this run his seventh 10-mile race. He finished the circular loop from James Bay to Oak Bay in 90 minutes and 50 seconds, paced by his partner, Thunder Bay’s Kelly Drabit, on her bike.
But his 6 a.m. jaunt had an unusual feeling to it.
“It was different than just going out for a normal run,” he says. “I had a little bit of adrenaline because I knew there were other people running, as well.”
With a dose of exercise on a pleasant day and a feeling of goodwill from contributions to a good cause, runners in this virtual event made history with their participation in this unique run.
