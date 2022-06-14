Superior North Volleyball Club (SNVC) athletes Julia Curtis (18-under girls), Brock MacKenzie (18-under boys) and Maia Peterson (16-under girls) have been selected for the Team Ontario Red Indoor Program for 2022.
After a successful season training, Julia, Brock and Maia competed with their respective teams at the Ontario championships this past April in Waterloo. Through the Team Ontario Athlete Identification Process at that event, these athletes were chosen to represent the provincial team.
This is the first time ever that three SNVC athletes have been selected for Team Ontario. Team Ontario athletes will be exposed to a high performance training environment while developing their skills and understanding of the sport, enabling them to achieve their high performance goals.
“I hope to learn and develop my skills so that I can be a better all-around player. I am excited to meet all of the coaches and players,” says Peterson.
Adds MacKenzie: “From the camp, I hope to obtain new skills to become an overall better volleyball player and to have a better sense for the game.”
On what she is looking forward to most during training, Curtis says, “This summer I’m looking forward to learning new things from many different coaches. I hope to improve my volleyball skills in ways I haven’t been able to before.”
Julia and Maia will head to North Bay for their training camp July 2-13, followed by Brock, who will train July 20-31.
Following the Team Ontario Red Training Camp, these athletes will represent the North while participating in the Team Ontario Cup, a multi-day event.
