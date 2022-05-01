It was recently National Volunteer Week in Canada and this is the perfect time to celebrate the incredible contributions made by volunteers.
If there are two words that go hand in hand it is volunteers and sport. It is fitting that the official announcement that Thunder Bay will host the 2024 Ontario Winter Games came during this special week as in order for this event to happen it will rely upon the expertise and dedication of over 700 volunteers.
Scheduled to take place from Feb. 16-24, 2024, an estimated 3,500 participants will take part in as many as 27 sports being held in 18 different venues.
The tag line for the bid was Return to the North. The last time the event was held in this region was in December of 1974, meaning they will be returning after a 50-year absence.
Knowing the incredible dedication and resilience of volunteers in our local sports community I imagine some of the people who worked on the 1974 event will be lining up to help with the 2024 competition.
Thunder Bay has hosted a number of large-scale sporting events over the years which have required a number of volunteers, with the 2020 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games and 2022 Scotties Tournament of Hearts being just two of our most recent endeavors.
Volunteering to help out at a sporting event being held in your community is not always an easy task, especially if you have taken on the job of heading up a committee.
In fact, as anyone involved in the world of event management will tell you, it is one of the most stressful jobs out there. That is why it is that much more amazing to me that so many people are willing to donate their time and talents to help out as a sport volunteer, with their only goal being the desire to put on a great event and proudly showcase their hometown.
While large scale events require a number of volunteers during a specified period of time, the contributions of our sport volunteers happen each and every day.
Quite simply put there is no way that organized sport could exist if not for the thousands of volunteers and corresponding hours that they donate each and every year.
Thunder Bay athletes are continually in the headlines for their success in the world of sports and they are there because of the unselfish efforts of volunteers.
Every time a champion hoists a trophy or bites a gold medal, a volunteer has played a part in helping them along their road to victory.
Behind every athlete is an army of volunteers who serve in a variety of different capacities such as coaching and officiating, serving on boards of directors and raising the money to help pay the ever increasing expenses of operating a sport team or league.
Of course we also can’t forget the number of parents and other family members and friends who make those early morning drives to practice or long road trips to tournaments, often on cold winter days.
In my capacity as the executive director of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame for the past 36 years and through my involvement in a number of sporting events from the local to the national level, I have had the privilege of meeting and working with hundreds, if not thousands, of volunteers.
My job has also allowed me to help recognize certain individuals for their role as builders of sport in a volunteer capacity who unselfishly dedicated their lives to providing sporting opportunities for their communities.
We have inducted close to 100 individuals in the builder category, some for their volunteer contributions and others for reaching the pinnacle of their sport as a professional coach or administrator.
In the volunteer builder category there are two of our inductees from the early days of sport in Port Arthur who were builders of sport in the truest sense of the word.
Acting as the prime fundraiser, organizer, and manager, Hilda Donati helped establish Thunder Bay’s first peewee hockey league which, by some reports, was also the first of its kind in Canada.
In its first year of operation, Hilda’s League, as it was called, consisted of eight teams, with each one of the players being personally selected, assigned, and outfitted by Donati.
Encouraging her along the way was Tom Crompton Sr., who in addition to his contributions to the sport of soccer-football as an official and organizer in the early 1900s, organized his own midget hockey team which played on what became known as Crompton’s Rink.
Each time we hold an induction ceremony where we recognize a volunteer builder of sport, they are often truly humbled by the fact that they are being recognized for their contributions.
I encourage anyone involved in a sport group across our region who knows of someone who has dedicated themselves to the development of their sport above and beyond all others, to submit their name and a resume of their contributions to the NWOSHOF Selection Committee for consideration for possible induction.
Speaking of volunteers and people giving of themselves to support sports I have to give a huge shout out to Hall of Fame inductee Vern Stenlund and his sister Carol Kajorinne.
They recently hosted an online art auction, featuring over 50 pieces of art that they created and donated for sale all in support of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.
The event culminated with a reception being held at the Sports Hall of Fame on April 23 to watch the final bids come in. When all was said and done close to $11,000 was raised to help in our efforts to preserve and honour our regional sports heritage.
So as National Volunteer Week comes to a close I would like to personally say a big thank you to all of those volunteers who continue to give one of their most precious commodities, their time, to help out in the world of sports.
Please know that your efforts are greatly appreciated. It is because of you that Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario has such a vibrant sports community and a rich and proud sports heritage.
Until next time, keep that sports history pride alive and stay safe.
Diane Imrie is the executive director of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.
