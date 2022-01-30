The 2022 Scotties Tournament of Hearts is the latest example of a major sporting event landing in Thunder Bay.
Over the decades, the city has seen everything from national Special Olympics competition, to world junior baseball events, to Allan Cup finals, the Staal Open pro golf tournament and the Telus Cup national hockey championships, among many others.
Such events have a number of benefits for the community. In anticipation of the World Junior Baseball Tournament, Warren Philp, the executive director of the Thunder Bay International Baseball Association, said “Our goal I think is to attract that baseball tourist from the (Greater Toronto Area), from elsewhere in North America, from elsewhere in the world to think of coming in, watching games, and seeing some of Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario at the same time.”
Economic benefits aside, such events also serve to galvanize the community into action and draw on a unique collection of willing volunteers to facilitate the actual running of the events. There would have been no international baseball events without the countless hours dedicated to the cause by Philp, Reg Galbraith, Larry Hebert, Lou Pero and many other community-minded volunteers.
The Scotties, despite the hurdles and delays posed by a lingering and frustrating pandemic, has brought out curling hall of famer Rick Lang, local curling enthusiast John Cameron and Northwest Ontario Sports Hall of Fame executive director Diane Imrie to spearhead the local organizing committee.
After considerable volunteer interest was expressed to assist in the operation of the big bonspiel, the current public health situation will regrettably see little necessity for volunteers in the absence of fans in the stands (at least not until the play-offs).
The Staal Open began in 2014, raising more than $1 million for various local charities over its five years of existence. It was unique in terms of necessitating a small army of volunteers for everything from caddying, to hospitality and security. The community was also treated to the presence of famed hockey personalities like Bobby Orr, Dave Poulin, Johnny Adams, Grant Fuhr and Katie Weatherston who attracted large crowds of autograph seekers as well as golf enthusiasts to the mid-summer extravaganza.
Volunteers tend to be special people who often do special things. Ron Howarth is an example of both. Howarth was responsible for the information booth at the Valhalla Inn on one occasion for the Staal tournament. He was advised the day prior to the event beginning that a nervous Joe Daley (former NHL and WHA goaltender) was attempting to have Orr sign multiple copies of a rare photograph of Daley, Orr and Wayne Gretzky (all in hockey uniforms for a charity game in Winnipeg).
It was to be a special and unique gift for his children and grandchildren. Howarth took it upon himself to avoid any “unpleasant surprise” for both of them. He informed Orr of what was about to happen in the Valhalla Inn lounge as Orr made his way to join Linda and Henry Staal for his initial meeting that year with his old friends. Knowing who was about to approach him, and the reason for it, Orr greeted Daley and happily signed the treasured photographs, which became special Christmas gifts for Daley’s family members a few months later. All thanks to Ron’s kindness and sensitivity.
Howarth was one of many involved volunteers who made the Staal Open a wonderful community event. The volunteers were led by a truly unique volunteer co-ordinator in Gloria Scherban, who handled that responsibility for multiple years. Many volunteers came back solely due to the incredible support and kindness of Scherban, who was unflappable in the face of any crisis and handled all aspects of her position with aplomb.
Scherban was acknowledged routinely at the volunteer appreciation reception at the conclusion of each event with a standing ovation by her volunteers. Another Staal volunteer, Anita Pustina, recalls Scherban as a “most knowledgeable, competent, hard-working co-ordinator who literally devoted all of her hours to making the Staal Open a success.”
That’s not to say that everything ran perfectly at all times. Some volunteers did require more training on occasion. Carolyn Verhoeven (full disclosure, my mother-in-law) also volunteered at the Staal Open. She is, unfortunately, not a hockey fan.
Verhoeven takes her job seriously, volunteer or not. After being assigned to duties involving VIP parking lot security, and being given strict instructions on the necessary pass required to enter the said lot, she had to firmly, but politely, inform a handsome, strapping young man that he could not park in the lot without the proper credential.
“But my family sort of puts this tournament on,” said Eric (or Marc, or Jordan or Jared) Staal. A hearty laugh between the two of them resulted in her making a reluctant, one-time exception.
Carolyn Verhoeven remains open to offers for her future volunteer services. Gloria Scherban insists she is ready for her next assignment.
Kevin Cleghorn is a Thunder Bay-based lawyer, a sports enthusiast and has been fully trained by Gloria Scherban.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.