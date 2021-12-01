Between 18 and 23 years is the length of time since Mike Desilets, Scott Henderson and Dale Wiersema have played at a national curling championship before their impending return to the big stage.
For lead Bill Peloza, it is a dream finally come true.
Desilets, Henderson, Wiersema, Peloza and coach Harvey Loewen step onto the ice in Sault Ste. Marie wearing the green and gold of Northern Ontario when the Canadian senior curling championships (for curlers over 50) gets underway on Dec. 6 at the Community First Curling Club.
The Northern Ontario rink will have home province support as they open play against Prince Edward Island in the Pool B grouping Monday morning at 8:30 a.m. They then have the North-South showdown with Ontario, skipped by former champion Bryan Cochrane, Monday afternoon at 4 p.m.
Desilets and Henderson’s last appearance at a national event was in 2003 at the Brier in Halifax. Henderson skipped the Northern Ontario entry with Desilets at second with third Art Lappalainen and lead Tim Lindsay rounding out the squad. Wiersema was the second on Bruce Melville’s Northern Ontario rink at the Brier in Winnipeg on a team with Rob Sinclair and Larry Rathje.
“It is hard to believe it has been that long but it feels great to get a chance to go back,” said the 58-year-old Henderson, who had a number of knee surgeries that sidelined his career.
“I didn’t know if I would be able to play again but the last surgery fixed the problem and I was able to comeback” said Henderson noting their senior squad was put together three years ago when Desilets moved back to Thunder Bay from Saskatoon.
Desilets will be skipping at a national for the first time, but is confident in his supporting cast and the experience they bring.
“It is a long week and if you drop a couple you can’t get down and you have to hang in there with the goal to make the playoffs. So having that experience is priceless,” said Desilets, whose resume includes representing Northern Ontario at three junior nationals at third for Craig Kochan in the late 1980s.
Henderson who has also been to two other Briers at third for Rick is confident in his skip.
“I have played with Mike a few times during my curling career. We work well together and we are good friends so it was a natural connection between us to play again. And of course with Bill and Dale we have a connection playing a number of men’s and senior provincials,” said Henderson, who is a financial advisor and pens a business columnist for The Chronicle-Journal.
Wiersema, at 52, is a “young” senior known for his strong sweeping ability while Peloza has been to many provincials and knows what is required at the front end position.
However this will be Peloza’s first national appearance at age 56. While it has been 17 months since they won the Northern Ontario championship, Peloza still expects to be excited and nervous.
“I don’t think you’d be human if you didn’t. You have to trust in your abilities and play it shot by shot game by game,” said the longtime member at the Port Arthur Curling Club.
The Desilets team have put in the time to get ready for the Canadian Seniors, playing twice a week which includes a spot in the Tbaytel Major League and club games at the Kakabeka Falls Curling Club. The team has also committed to practicing twice a week with direction from renowned local coach Rick Lang.
“I think we are better than when we won provincials 17 months ago. Mentally and physically we are ready to go and put forward our best effort,” said Desilets who works as a project manager for Noront Resources.
The goal is to win the Canadian Senior title for a trip to the world championships but it is also an opportunity to enjoy the game and renew acquaintances.
“It is interesting as I look at the teams we will be playing and I played some of these guys when I started my first Canadian juniors in 1981. So it is going to be nice to see some of the guys from across the country that we have seen in previous national championships,” Henderson said with a laugh.
SENIOR WOMEN REPS: The Stacey Szajewski rink from Kenora will be representing Northern Ontario in a tough women’s field in Sault Ste. Marie. Szajewski and her Keewatin Curling Club teammates of Hayley Smith, Donna Queen and Susan Cain, like Desilets have been waiting 17 months to compete at this national. The talented women’s field includes Sherry Anderson of Saskatchewan, Sherry Middaugh of Ontario and Mary-Anne Arsenault of B.C. and Alberta’s Cheryl Bernard all with Scotties and Seniors experience.
MAJOR LEAGUE TONIGHT: The playoff picture in the Tbaytel Major League of Curling is starting to take shape as the local competitive league hits the ice for Draw 9 tonight at the Kakabeka Falls Curling Club.
In the early draw at 6:15 p.m., the two front-running skips — Kory Carr and Trevor Bonot — look to improve on their first-and second,place records, respectively. Carr, who tops the standings with 19 points, shoots for a seventh win against the Mike Pozihun rink. Pozihun, at 2-5, is looking to get on track.
Meanwhile, Bonot, who has 18 points, also looks for a seventh win in a battle with veteran Frank Morissette. Morissette (4-3) is one of the skips looking to solidify their hold on a top-seven finish to qualify the championship side of the playoffs slated for the end of January.
Morissette is tied for sixth place with Al Hackner and Kent Maarup, all with 11 points.
Hackner and Maarup clash in one of the two other games in the early draw. The other match has Mike Desilets (5-3) out to bounce back from a last-rock loss to Ben Mikkelsen last week as they draw the Dallas Burgess foursome (2-5)
In the late draw, Krista McCarville and Dylan Johnston look to add to their 5-2 records to move up the standings.
Johnston faces a tough test against Gary Weiss (4-3). McCarville draws Jonathon Vellinga, who is 2-5. Rounding out the schedule, Bryan Burgess (2-5) faces the Britney Malette rink looking for their first win of the season.
AROUND THE CLUBS: The Fort William Curling Club is taking entries for their first stick spiel of the season coming up in early January.
The two-person spiel is set for Jan. 8. It is open to first 32 teams paid. Entry fee is $70 per team. Teams can sign up at the FWCC bar.
John Cameron’s curling column appears Wednesdays. If you have news on upcoming ‘spiels or bonspiel results in Northwestern Ontario, contact John at johncameron14@gmail.com or call 623-3135.
