One of nine

Kam River Fighting Walleye forward Jeremy Dunmore (47) fires a shot

past Thunder Bay North Stars goaltender Jordan Smith during Superior

International Junior Hockey League semifinal playoff action Thursday

at Norwest Arena.

 James Mirabelli photo

The Kam River Fighting Walleye scored six times in the second period

enroute to a 9-0 victory over the Thunder Bay North Stars in Superior

International Junior Hockey League action Thursday at Norwest Arena.

The victory gives the Fighting Walleye a 1-0 lead in the best-of-

seven semifinal series.

Carson Gorst and Ethan Lang each scored twice, while Jeremy Dunmore,

Holden Woodcroft, Mackenzie Sedgwick, Calvin Morrow and Trenton

Morriseau replied with singles for Kam River.

Austin Madge picked up the shutout for the Fighting Walleye, turning

aside all 37 shots he faced.

Game 2 of the series is set for tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Norwest Arena.