The Kam River Fighting Walleye scored six times in the second period
enroute to a 9-0 victory over the Thunder Bay North Stars in Superior
International Junior Hockey League action Thursday at Norwest Arena.
The victory gives the Fighting Walleye a 1-0 lead in the best-of-
seven semifinal series.
Carson Gorst and Ethan Lang each scored twice, while Jeremy Dunmore,
Holden Woodcroft, Mackenzie Sedgwick, Calvin Morrow and Trenton
Morriseau replied with singles for Kam River.
Austin Madge picked up the shutout for the Fighting Walleye, turning
aside all 37 shots he faced.
Game 2 of the series is set for tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Norwest Arena.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.