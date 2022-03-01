The Kam River Fighting Walleye overcame an up-and-down week in the Superior International Junior Hockey League to remain near the top of the national rankings.
Kam River went 1-1-1 over the last eight days to fall from fourth to sixth in the Canadian junior A rankings released on Monday.
The Fighting Walleye defeated the Red Lake Miners 5-4 at home on Friday before dropping a 6-5 decision in overtime on Saturday. The Walleye are still in control atop the SIJHL standings at 28-4-2. Red Lake is 10 points back at 23-4-2 and have five games in hand.
Six of the active league teams are in Spooner, Wis., today for the start of the SIJHL Showcase. Each team will play two games over three days.
The Walleye meet the Thunder Bay North Stars today and the Miners on Thursday. Thunder Bay (16-13-3) had postponed its last three games due to COVID-19 protocols.
Team points earned at the Showcase will go toward the SIJHL standings.
The Walleye also announced their Orange Wave Night special jerseys for a March 12 home game. The game will celebrate Indigenous cultures, traditions, and promote diversity and inclusivity.
Full proceeds from the jersey auction proceeds will go towards the Warrior Supplies and Engineering Scholarship Fund which provides financial aid for a graduating Indigenous Walleye player to pursue a post-secondary education.
“Every Indigenous person has faced some kind of racism within their life,” Walleye forward Trenton Morriseau said in a news release. “We all need to be inclusive with each other and hockey’s a great game and everyone should have an equal part in it.”
