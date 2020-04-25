The collective brain trust of the Kam River Fighting Walleye are doing their best to prepare for their inaugural season in the Superior International Junior Hockey League — barriers and all.
Walleye general manager Kevin McCallum announced new dates for the club’s identification camp which was originally planned for May before being postponed due to the worldwide novel coronavirus pandemic.
The Tournament Centre, the Walleye’s home rink, is tentatively slated to host the three-day camp, Aug. 21-23. It is open to players born between 2000 and 2004 hoping to get a spot on the team for the 2020-21 season.
“It’s tough because we’re so excited to move forward here, but obviously we’re at a standstill like everybody else,” McCallum said in a phone interview on Thursday. “I think people will be excited when junior hockey is back and having two options to watch in Thunder Bay is going to be exciting. . . . We’re getting it out there in August and just re-adjusting. We put it there, but it’s pending on Hockey Canada and the ‘returning to play’ rule.”
In the meantime, the players that have been signed or given commitments have already received off-season, in-home training regiments from their new coaching staff.
Things were on the rise for the franchise just six weeks ago. The Walleye held their opening press conference to introduce themselves to the community. Four players had signed. A working agreement with the Thunder Bay Kings AAA program was established.
“And an hour later, the world shut down,” McCallum recalled.
The roster-building doesn’t take a break, he stressed. McCallum, assistant general manager Bryan Smeltzer and head coach Matt Valley have been leading their scouts across the continent in attracting the best talent via phones, text and video messaging. If all goes well, McCallum would like to see upwards of 80 skaters at the identification camp.
“A lot of people would be shocked to know that if we had to play tomorrow, we would have a full roster ready to go,” said McCallum, who previous built the Thief River Falls Norskies during their early years in the SIJHL.
“Guys are still coming in to fight for positions. We’re going to have a competitive camp and that’s all I can ask for.”
McCallum is a member of the Walleye’s ownership group named Dorsal Fin Entertainment. Fighting Walleye president Derek Geddes, Colin Campbell and Kevin and Brad Collins are the other co-owners.
Dorsal Fin Entertainment recently made the decision to retain ownership of the Thunder Bay Fighting Walleye franchise that plays in the Lakehead Junior B Hockey League. Geddes had said last month he was looking for prospective buyers in town.
McCallum said the opportunity to host the Keystone Cup Western Canadian junior B championship was a key reason for staying on board. The Walleye were the hosts for this year’s tournament before the pandemic cancellation.
“Big thing was how much (Geddes) had put into the Keystone Cup. I believe they’ve offered it to the franchise again next year,” said McCallum. “He had put so much blood, sweat and tears into it only to have that thing cancelled. His vision and the group’s vision is just to put on a really good event for Thunder Bay.”
The 2020 Keystone Cup was supposed to culminate this week at the Tournament Centre. The gold medal game was slated to be played this Sunday.
McCallum officially announced three more players to the Walleye’s junior A team on Thursday, including local defenceman Collin Wiseman and forward Robert Tyska. Goaltender Austin Madge of Kelowna, B.C., has also signed to play this fall. Four others — Jayden Mrakic, Trystan Goodman, Bryson Cataldo and Carson Gorst — had joined in March.
Prospective players can visit www.fightingwalleye.com for registration information on the August identification camp. Cost is $175 per player.
However despite the signings and plans, there are many things out of the Walleye’s control that must happen before skates hit the ice again.
“The SIJHL is different across the board. It’s the only league that has one province and two (U.S.) states. Let’s say the border doesn’t open or Minnesota, Wisconsin or Ontario says we can’t play, it’s kind of a different animal so to speak,” McCallum said.
“The biggest thing is everybody’s safety. We’ll be playing when it’s safe to play again.”
