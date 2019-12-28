In a short period of time we will say goodbye to 2019 and hello to 2020. It has been a tough year on the sports community as we have lost many good people.
We recently lost Marlene Wright, Mr. Robert Cameron, Billy Giertuga and television sports personality Randy Scheffee just to name a few.
My most sorrowful loss was that of young junior hockey players I had the absolute pleasure of interviewing when they played for the Thunder Bay Flyers Brian Caruso and Greg Johnson. The passing of Johnson hurt me so much I could not even write about it. He was a treasure of a person and an amazing athlete. I now have pictures in my mind of him enjoying the holidays with his father, Jim Johnson, in heaven.
The entire Johnson family have been a very large part of our sports community and I wish them a 2020 filled with joy and happiness. They are in my thoughts and prayers.
To Greg Johnson’ teammates, take his passing as a life lesson to count your blessings and make the most of each and every day, because each life will come to and end. It is the in between that matters.
My most impressive story of 2019 was that of Bryce Foster — Thunder Bay’s newest sitting volleyball para athlete. He shows strength and grace every day and I hope the new year gives him a trip to the Paralympics. He is a hero to me.
If there is anyone from TBayTel reading this please consider this a formal request to sponsor this young man in some way, shape or form. These athletes are very under-funded and anything that can be done would be greatly appreciated.
We lost many people in our community — not just athletes. Gina Frost was a lady who was part owner of Gilbert’s Furniture and would sponsor many sporting events. She was very generous lady to many. If Gina was alive and there was still a Gilbert’s Furniture she would have sponsored Bryce Foster at my request and I loved her for all she did that no one knew about. She was a very religious lady and truly kind. May she rest in peace.
So, for 2020 I wish everyone good health and happiness. I wish the Special Olympians all the best. From Feb. 20-29, Thunder Bay will host the most uplifting event in the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games.
It will be a sporting event to remember.
Thunder Bay will also host the Keystone Cup junior B hockey championship, April 23-26. I look forward to this event as well. The host Fighting Walleye’s next home action Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m. against the Northern Hawks at the Thunder Bay Tournament Centre.
The firing of Don Cherry has forever changed the landscape of Hockey Night in Canada and I felt like it marked the death of the show. Coaches Corner was special and the fact that it is no more is beyond sad.
My wish for 2020 is that passion for sport never changes, that the new generation of athletes try their very best and stay healthy. Sports injuries this year were also very bad.
To all our trainers, doctors and physiotherapists, we say thank you. To my physiotherapist Shawn Grant you are a blessing to me. May the new year bring another ankle surgery for me so I am just preparing you. I thank you for your talent and respect and kindness to me and many of our cities athletes.
Sport is an essential part of life. It brings people together. It can be darts, bowling, car racing, football, hockey, boxing or badminton, skiing, running, swimming, diving, ice racing. Soccer has been in news looking for an indoor facility may 2020 bring a solution.
In the coming year, play hard and stay safe, if you give it your all 100 per cent. That is all you can ask of yourself.
Johan Vass is a Thunder Bay-based writer. Reach her at jvass@tbaytel.net.
