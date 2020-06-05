(Editor’s note: This story was published in the June 23, 1993 edition to mark the home opener of the Thunder Bay Whiskey Jacks during their inaugural season. The Chronicle-Journal will periodically go back in time and rerun work from some of our past sports columnists and reporters)
The magic of pro baseball has arrived!
More than 6,200 fans, a rejuvenated stadium and — most importantly — a win all played a part in the arrival Tuesday night of the Northern League to Port Arthur Stadium.
An overflow crowd of 6,255 people witnessed the Thunder Bay Whiskey Jacks defeat the Sioux Falls Canaries 1-0 in Thunder Bay’s first professional baseball game since 1916.
The crowd was so big that fans standing three rows deep had to watch the game from the left field warning track, with the bleachers filled to capacity. Having the fans watch from the track — inside the park — is a minor baseball league practice when the stadium fills up.
After Thunder Bay-Nipigon Liberal MP Joe Comuzzi and Thunder Bay Mayor David Hamilton gave short speeches, Whiskey Jacks owner Rick May took the microphone and got the fans going with a “Go Jacks Go!” chant.
Hamilton’s ceremonial first pitch came short of the mark on one hop, but Jacks catcher Dan Gray was more than happy to scoop the ball out of the dirt to give the mayor the souvenir.
As the Jacks took to the field, a fireworks display accompanied them when they reached their positions. The first pitch from Jacks starter Pat Tilmon was a strike and the ball was presented to Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame director Diane Imrie by Northern League vice-president Steve Lychowyd. The local man played a big part in getting professional baseball to Thunder Bay.
Tilmon, along with relievers Mark Mammola and John Gilligan, went to toss a two-hitter for Thunder Bay’s first win against six losses.
The announced crowd set a Northern League record and the fans were standing on their feet when Jacks third baseman Brad Kantor threw out the Canaries Mike Burton for the final out of the game.
