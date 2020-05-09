With each passing day there are more and more announcements being made about the cancellation of events due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As discussions take place about how sports will emerge from this situation, the possibility of seasons being cancelled entirely or having games played in empty arenas and stadiums is dominating the sports pages.
Whatever decisions are made going forward, the bottom line is that the year 2020 will join another time in our history when pandemics changed the wide world of sports.
As I was researching the impact that the Spanish Influenza had on sports throughout the world, I came across an image of a baseball game being played in the United States in 1918 with the batter, catcher and umpire all wearing masks which was mirrored by the fans in the stands.
Although this was not the first time I have seen fans wearing masks while attending a sporting event, as it is a common practice amongst some fans who attend Skate Canada International, it was a bit shocking to think about the fact that in the future it may not be a choice, but rather a requirement.
I also came to learn that one of the legendary stars of baseball, the great Babe Ruth, reportedly contracted the Spanish Flu not once, but twice, during the 1918 season. At the time he was a pitcher for the Boston Red Sox in a town that was one of the epicenters of the disease given that a number of First World War soldiers travelled through that port city. The team also spent time during spring training near a military camp after which time some of the players became ill. With many of the Boston players also being drafted into military service, Ruth had the chance to spend a lot more time on the field and it was during that early time in his career that he started to establish himself as one of the games top sluggers.
The impact of the war resulted in a shortened season with the 1918 World Series taking place in early September, the first and only time it was ever held so early in the year.
The Boston Red Sox emerged victorious over the Chicago Cubs that season, winning the series 4-2. Throughout the World Series fewer and fewer fans attended the games, partly due to displeasure over the players threatening to strike over reduced wages, the impact of the war and due to the fact that the virus was spreading rapidly.
As it turned out, that was the second wave of the Spanish Flu, which lasted between September and December of 1918, and proved to be the deadliest.
The Lakehead was not immune to the devastating reaches of the virus, with reports of the first known cases of Spanish Influenza making their way into the local headlines in October of 1918.
In response to the presence of the epidemic a call was put out for local residents to act as assistant nurses, elderly patients were moved from a local hospital to a library, and a quarantine was put in place which saw public areas and local churches, schools and other establishments shutting down.
By the end of October 1918 a total of 741 cases had been reported between the two cities which resulted in 17 deaths. By the end of November, the ban on public gatherings was lifted, although reports of cases were still being reported in the papers over the course of the next few months.
My ability to research the overall impact of the Spanish Flu on the local sports scene is somewhat limited at the moment as I cannot access the microfilm of our local papers at our shuttered libraries. When I am able to do so, I will be curious to see what parallels can be drawn between the impact of the virus from a century ago to the current situation in relation to our sports teams and activities.
I do know from records we have on file at the Northwestern Sports Hall of Fame that the annual Christmas Day hockey game was held in December of 1918 which was won by the Columbus Club and marked the start of the senior hockey league season.
I will be curious, however, to unearth the newspaper account of that match-up to see if the stands were as full as they normally would have been.
Photographs in the hall of fame collection also feature teams from the 1918-19 hockey season, including the North End Athletic Association Junior Hockey Team who were crowned Thunder Bay League junior champions which would indicate that the junior season did start and finish in spite of the influenza epidemic.
We can only hope that as we head towards the start of the various sporting seasons this coming fall and winter that our local sports fields, gymnasiums and arenas will once again be abuzz with activity.
Until next time keep that sports history pride alive and stay safe.
Diane Imrie is the executive director of the Northwestern Ontario
Sports Hall of Fame.
