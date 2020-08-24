Seeing as my Toronto Maple Leafs are out of the running for the Stanley Cup this year, I have turned my attention to cheering on some other Canadian teams as they take on the challenge of reigning supreme in the world of sports.
As hard as it is to admit, that includes hoping that the Montreal Canadiens can move into the next round.
If the Vancouver Canucks don’t advance it won’t be that bad as Thunder Bay’s own Robert Bortuzzo has suited up for the St. Louis Blues in their bid to repeat as Stanley Cup champions.
Although the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame has had to close its doors to the public since mid-March in order to ensure the safety of our visitors, staff, and volunteers, we are still hard at work in our efforts to preserve our region’s sports history.
Despite the changes, people are still dropping by with artifacts they would like us to consider accepting into our collection. One such visitor was Walt Kwasny, who arrived with some newspaper clippings, a small booklet and an old jersey.
As we stood at the entrance to the hall, with our masks on of course, Walt reminisced about his days playing basketball with a team called the Court Kings, which was the name emblazoned across the front of the black knit jersey with red and white stripes that he had brought along.
Walt was quick to point out that the jersey he brought was a far cry from the first ones that the team wore which were produced by their mothers dyeing their undershirts orange.
That was back in the mid-1950s when Ray Simser decided he wanted to form a basketball team to play in the junior ranks of the Thunder Bay Amateur Basketball Association (TBABA).
Simser, who had cut his teeth playing for the Fort William Huguenots junior basketball team during the early 1950s, had a five-year plan to take a team all the way to the national championships.
Eventually those orange undershirts were replaced by more appropriate jerseys with Chapples Sport Shop supplying new uniforms for the Fort William Junior Court Kings who won the 1955 Northwestern Ontario title to advance to the western Canada junior semi finals where they took on the Winnipeg Light Infantry in a best-of-three series which was played in Fort William.
In a photo of that 1955 squad coach Simser was joined by manager Ed Tymura alongside players Jim Schnobb, Walt Kwasny (captain), Terry Cody, Jack Schnobb, Ray Malo, Mike McMahon, Bob Armstrong, Jim Johnston, Walter Matyzuck and mascot Don Caddo.
In describing the match-up the local paper noted that the Court Kings were probably the youngest club in Lakehead history to ever oppose the Manitoba finalists.
As I read through the yellowed dog eared clippings it became clear that the junior Court Kings were a force to be reckoned with. In one season they stood atop the final team standings list with a record of 9-0 having blanked the P.A. Flyers, Westfort A.A. and P.A. Tech. In one game they outscored their opponents by 63-29.
Walt recalled how Simser even established an Executive for the team and that player Bob Armstrong designed some stationary which would be used to send letters to out-of-town teams in such places as Duluth, Two Harbors and Grand Marais, requesting exhibition games.
As it turned out former sports editor Bill Guy, who was a rookie sports reporter at the time, penned the majority of the articles about the Court Kings. Walt noted that sometimes Bill would be called in to action to serve as a scorekeeper or timer if no fans were available to fill the role.
In addition to Simser other individuals led the squad over the years including Alf Savage who coached the team to the 1958 district junior basketball title when they defeated the Port Arthur Y Flyers 70-57.
That victory earned them the right to travel to Winnipeg to take on the Winnipeg Buffaloes in the Manitoba-Thunder Bay best-of-three junior basketball series with the winner advancing along the trail to the dominion playdowns.
In their first game the Court Kings had only six players on the bench and with two fouling out and one injured, the hosts took two men off the court to even up the sides. Although losing both games, they demonstrated true grit in taking on the challenge. The following season Pete Commisso took over the coaching reigns.
In addition to the players noted above, other names of people listed in newspaper articles who donned a Court Kings junior jersey included Clay Savela, Gordon Brown, Frank Sliskovich, Ted Norland and Derek Burney who went on to serve as Canada’s ambassador to the United States. In fact, Walt proudly pointed out that a number of players advanced from the hardwood to successful careers as teachers, architects, accountants, dentists and engineers.
So while the Fort William Court Kings may not have reached their goal of claiming a national junior basketball championship title they did something even more impressive. They provided a training ground which helped a number of their players reach their life goals, which at the end of the day is what truly matters.
Until next time, keep that sports history pride alive and stay safe!
Diane Imrie is the executive director of the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame.
