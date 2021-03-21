Some games matter, and others don’t. Sometimes they matter much more to others than they should. Case in point: The NHL legends team, featuring Bryan Trottier, Glenn Anderson, Billy Smith, Dale Hawerchuk, Gaston Gingras and Gary Leeman, facing off against the Lakehead University Thunderwolves on April 5, 2006.
I had the pleasure of organizing some NHL Old-timers games played locally prior to that time. Trottier and Hawerchuk had played in a number of them. Bryan Trottier is one of the nicest people you will ever meet. He’s approachable, kind and genuine. He became one of my favourite athletes to meet up with because the conversation was always easy and relaxed. Hawerchuk was also quite likable, just quieter and more introspective.
In an earlier game, Trottier gently schooled me on something that you never do to a hockey player between periods: Take a flash photograph in the dressing room. Thereafter, he always referred to me as The Mad Flasher.
I feared for the NHL legends though. They were about to play a Thunderwolves powerhouse that had just completed a banner year, winning the Queen’s Cup and finishing second at the nationals mere days before the game. I did not want these gentlemen to be embarrassed on the ice, even in an exhibition game.
The legends team was bolstered by some other local stars, Walt Poddubny, Mel Angelstad, Jason Firth and newly minted Olympic hockey gold medallist Katie Weatherston.
Notwithstanding that, I did not think for a moment that the Thunderwolves team, full of fit young men at the peak of their powers, would not score at will and run roughshod over players who were great in their prime but might be slightly past their “best before” date (except for Katie, of course).
The Thunderwolves team featured some all-time greats from their many successful teams, including Joel Scherban, Jeff Richards, Drew Kivell, Michael Wehrstedt and goaltenders Grant McCune and Chris Whitley.
In recalling the game, Kivell, who is now the principal at Migisi Sahgaigan School on Eagle Lake First Nation near Dryden, said the NHL legends simply knew where to go, how to position themselves correctly and, while they may have lost a step or two, knew how to handle a stick. My most vivid recollection of the game is the amazing speed and skill demonstrated by Katie Weatherston. She literally flew on the ice and established quite clearly why she was one of the best players in the country.
McCune, who is now the manager of health and safety for Ontario Power Generation in Thunder Bay, was playing in his last game in a Thunderwolves uniform. He admits to having felt slightly irritated about having to play the game, after just coming off an emotionally draining championship loss to the Alberta Golden Bears and with final exams rapidly approaching in his graduating year.
McCune embraced the game while it was in progress. He wanted to stay in net throughout the contest.
“The NHL legends may have lost a step, but they could move the puck and ‘thought’ the game at a high level,” he said.
In addition, McCune was quite impressed with the play of Weatherston, acknowledging that he made a lucky save off of her at one point and the two players shared an on ice moment of mutual respect. She “could skate with anyone” is the way he puts it.
McCune recalls that the game ended in a tie as both teams wanted it that way. My overriding memory is that the NHL legends romped to victory, but McCune is much younger than I am and he did play in the game after all.
Whitley was the other goaltender for the Wolves that year, but had knee surgery immediately following his return from the playoffs. Whitley’s memory from the stands was that the legends still had incredible skill and strong game sense/awareness.
Whitley, who is currently a teacher living in Thunder Bay, kept his eyes on Billy Smith, who was playing in goalie equipment from another era. Smith was also displaying the goaltending style of that era, one which required more stand up and reflexes to stop shots.
Tom Warden, the Thunderwolves athletic director and former pro player himself, also suited up for that game. Warden expressed mild bemusement at my interest in the outcome of a game played so long ago. Warden suggested to me “honestly the score is secondary.
“I was just amazing having that interaction on the bench. . . . So it’s more about the event and highlighting the fact that these absolute hockey legends (had) come to Thunder Bay. But it was a fun night.”
Thanks for the reminder, Tom. As the train conductor said to the know it all kid at the end of The Polar Express (the Christmas classic movie featuring Tom Hanks), “Lesson learned,”
And for me, the common denominator was I watched many of my current and former students at LU perform that night for the Thunderwolves.
I was proud of them then for their hockey skill (and sometimes academic success), but I am more proud today of their career achievements and the success that they have enjoyed as adults.
I remember the outcome now. The game was a tie. And we all won.
Kevin Cleghorn is a Thunder Bay-based lawyer and sports enthusiast. He has covered several Grey Cups for The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.