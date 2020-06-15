On Nov. 16, 2019, the players to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame gathered in the “Great Hall” for a question and answer session with excited fans. Gino Reda of TSN presided over the gathering, with Guy Carbonneau, Vaclav Nedomansky, Sergei Zubov and Hayley Wickenheiser awaiting the usual “softball questions.”
As the third person with a question, I rose, looked at Hayley Wickenheiser and solemnly intoned “Hayley, I am going to say something to you that no man growing up in the 1960s thought he’d ever say to a woman.”
A hush came over the room. Gino looked panicked. Hayley stiffened.
Dramatic pause over, I continued, “You are my favourite hockey player.”
Gino smiled. Hayley breathed a sigh of relief. The audience collectively laughed and started to applaud. I then asked her a question about recent American dominance over the Canadians in women’s hockey and whether it would continue. She is concerned about the trend.
There were no concerns when she played.
A magnificent skater with a powerful and accurate shot, she played for our national team for 23 years. With her leadership and scoring prowess, Canada won four gold and one silver medal in women’s hockey at the Winter Olympics. Her athleticism is such that she even played on Canada’s national softball team in one summer Olympic games.
She now juggles training to be an emergency room doctor with acting as a consultant for the Toronto Maple Leafs. She will be regarded for some time as the greatest female hockey player of all time — ever. It’s not even close.
Wickenheiser has made a number of appearances in Thunder Bay at sports celebrity dinners. She is articulate, focused and has the remarkable ability to inspire and motivate a crowd. I had the pleasure of sitting and chatting with her alone in the hallway of the Valhalla Inn for an extended time prior to her actual speech. You can add charming and considerate to her many attributes.
I can’t help but think of her as a potential coach in the NHL in absence of a women’s professional league, or if that medicine thing does not work out for her.
The irony of this, of course, is that the greatest female player of all time can only aspire to play in the Olympics. She has earned a living, of sorts, through hockey but nothing like the players with comparable status in the NHL would earn. Not that she has ever complained, but it makes you wonder why there is not a viable professional women’s hockey league in North America? Particularly when you consider that the Canada-U.S. women’s hockey rivalry has resulted in some of the best competition ever seen on ice.
The most memorable hockey game I ever witnessed in person was the Canada-U.S. preliminary round game in the women’s world hockey championship played in 2007 in Winnipeg. A frenzied crowd was thrilled to a Canadian victory. Thunder Bay’s own Katie Weatherston featured prominently on that Canadian team, as it cruised to its ninth world hockey championship.
With apologies to Don Cherry (well not really), I prefer to watch the women’s game. It is a purer game, more reliant on skill, speed and tenacity as opposed to the heavy hitting and brutish thuggery so common in the higher levels of men’s hockey.
Although Thunder Bay has its share of male NHL stars and Stanley Cup championships, it needs to be equally proud of its women’s hockey heritage, with local products Weatherston and recently retired Haley Irwin both being Olympic gold medallists.
The popularity of the women’s game in Thunder Bay is likely to result in many more local players achieving international success over the next few years.
Eventually, young women can aspire to play professional hockey as a career. There is an entire generation of Wickenheisers, Weatherstons and Irwins ready, willing and able to enter such a league.
Canada, as always, will find a way to compete with the relentless forechecking of the Americans, but also will eventually have to find the right formula to remain ahead of Sweden, Finland and Russia.
The growth of the game is inevitable. And necessary. Women should not be denied the same level of competition and opportunities as men. It’s simple, and just. The time has come. It should not be a shock to anyone in 2020 that one’s favourite hockey player can be male or female, regardless of the age of the fan.
And if I’m ever sick and need emergency medical attention in Calgary, I know who I want to see in the ER.
Kevin Cleghorn is a Thunder Bay-based lawyer who is also an avid sports fan and writer. He has covered several Grey Cups for The Chronicle-Journal.
(This story was originally published on June 11, 2020)
