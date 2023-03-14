Thunderwolves goalie Christian Cicigoi looks back to find the puck as Lakehead defenseman Tyler Jette and Concordia Stingers winger Isiah Campbell move in during Saturday’s OUA bronze medal game at Fort William Gardens. Cicigoi was able to stop the puck before it crossed the line for one of 41 saves he made on the night. Concordia advanced to the University Cup national championship with a 4-0 win as they outshot Lakehead 45-21.