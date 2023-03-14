After a few days of reflection head coach Andrew Wilkins gave his thoughts on a very successful Lakehead University Thunderwolves hockey season.
“Throughout the course of the year we continued to improve,” said Wilkins. “From the team getting the number one seed in the West, playing good hockey at the beginning of the year, it just seemed to get better. We had a really strong finish to the regular season. It was a fun year.
“Seeing our players being recognized for good years. We had multiple forwards producing offensively for us,” he continued. “Our ‘D’ was outstanding all year at both ends of the rink. And obviously our goaltending was outstanding all year. Speaks volume to the depth that we had.”
Wilkins garnered OUA West Division coach-of-the-year.
“I’m very humbled. I don’t take it lightly,” said Wilkins, the first coach in Thunderwolves history to be so honoured. “To me it’s a total team award. Having an associate like Jeremy Adduono, we’re so lucky to have him. He has an unbelievable mind for the game and a great feel. We basically do everything together.”
“Obviously our staff with Murray (Magill), Biss (Dan Bissonette), Kari (Rikkonen) — it’s unbelievable working with those guys.”
You don’t win without the horses, however.
“It’s because of the players we have in the room. The leaders we have is unlike anything I’ve ever seen before,” said Wilkins, four years into his tenure as head coach. “Highlighted with Tyler (Jette), our captain, and the group around him — Kyle (Auger), Greg (Smith), Noah (Massie), Griffen (Fox) — such an unreal group. The way our guys compete, they come to practice, they want to get better. It makes your job easy.”
A number of LU players were acknowledged by the OUA.
Josh Van Unen was named rookie-of-the-year in the OUA West, defenceman Troy Williams was the inaugural recipient of the OUA West equity, diversity and inclusion award, Spencer Blackwell was named to West Division all-star team, Auger was selected to the second team and goalie Christian Cicigoi joined Van Unen on the West Division all-rookie team.
Troy Williams, Geoff Dempster and Auger are graduating seniors. Those are players that saw the program go through some struggles, missing the playoffs on the last day of the season last year, for example.
“Those are character guys. . . When that recruiting class came in our program we instantly got better. We always envisioned being in meaningful hockey, playoffs. We always believed we were going to get here,” said Wilkins.
After effusing about each in turn he summarized their impact.
“They’re unreal young men,” said Wilkins. “They’re going to be successful at whatever they do and they’ve made our program better.”
Lakehead defeated the Toronto Varsity Blues in a best-of-three, but fell to the Windsor Lancers 4-2 two weeks ago. Last Saturday they lost to the Concordia Stingers in the OUA bronze medal game before 3,604 fans at the Gardens. A win there would have meant a trip to the Nationals.
Concordia averaged a shot per minute through the first 37 minutes of the game. Despite the stellar goaltending of LU’s Christian Cicigoi, the Stingers shut out LU 4-0.
Cicigoi was lights out in the first period stopping all 20 shots he faced. Concordia broke through for three in the second. Charles Antoine-Giguere, Tyler Hylland and Julien Anctil made it 3-0.
After being outshot 38-12 through two periods Lakehead mustered a little pushback in the third. Van Unen, Ben Badalamenti, Tyler Ho and Blackwell all had third period looks against Concordia goaltender Jonathan Lemieux.
Joe Mack had the best chance five minutes into the third, stopped on the doorstep by Lemieux who ended up with 21 saves and the shutout.
Nicholas Girourd wrapped up the scoring with an empty netter with 24 seconds left.
Cicigoi ended up with 41 saves on 44 shots.
Concordia’s win in the OUA’s bronze medal game means a trip to the Nationals in Charlottetown, P.E.I. The OUA will also send the OUA champion UQTR Patriotes and Windsor. UQTR scored in triple-overtime to defeat the Lancers 3-2 for the Queen’s Cup.
As well as Lakehead did this year, there’s room for improvement.
“We need to find ways to get better. Last year we were encouraged with where we were at. We never even made the playoffs,” said Wilkins. We felt we were going to build on it. We’re going to be OK. Losing in the bronze medal game to a really good team in Concordia shows the level we need to get to, but we’re not there yet. We have to keep building. We have to get better.”
After a little downtime it’ll be back to the drawing board.
“Recruiting never really stops. You’re always looking at ways to improve your team,” said Wilkins.
The Thunderwolves attendance this year totaled 47,066 over 17 dates, averaging 2,769 fans per game. An average of 3,443 fans jammed Fort William Gardens for five playoff games.
“I do want to thank Tom (athletic director Tom Warden) and Jaimie (assistant athletic director Jaimie Mintenko) for all the support, everything they do for the program.” said Wilkins, a former team captain and assistant coach under Bill McDonald. “They’re great to work for. Kody (hockey operations co-ordinator Kody Anton) does a great job. All the hard work he does. He’s almost like an assistant coach as well.”
The Thunderwolves had their first sellouts in over a decade.
“It’s a great team to get behind and root for,” Wilkins added. “Something we can all be proud of.”
