The Lakehead Thunderwolves need to leap over one more barrier in order to reach the OUA men’s hockey playoffs. Coincidentally, it’s the same barrier that welcomed them to the 2019-20 season.
Coming off a third-period rally for a 5-3 win over the Brock Badgers on Saturday, the Thunderwolves have destiny in their own hands this week as they prepare to host the Waterloo Warriors for two crucial games to close out the regular season.
Lakehead (12-12-2) is currently sixth in the West Division, but are only ahead of the Warriors (10-14-2) by four points. Only one of eight postseason spots in the division remains up for grabs and it will be either the Thunderwolves or the Warriors.
“It’s the best thing in hockey: You win, you’re in. You lose, you go home,” said LU forward Josh Laframboise, who scored a hat trick in Saturday’s win at Fort William Gardens.
“You have to play with desperation. You have to play with confidence. If we can carry that into next weekend for a full 60 (minutes), we should be fine.”
Waterloo holds the tiebreaker edge thanks to a pair of wins over the Thunderwolves earlier this season, including a 6-0 pasting back on Oct. 3 — opening night.
“We’ve definitely grown as a team since the first game we played them, the first game of the year,” said Lakehead freshman Geoff Dempster, who authored the game-winning goal against the Badgers.
