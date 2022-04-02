Superior Ice Riders have wrapped up their ice racing season in Thunder Bay. The group competes at Lakeview Lodge on Wild Goose Bay and Red Rock Marina. I would like to shine a light on this group who have been in existence since the late 1970s.
They like every other sport have suffered over the COVID-19 pandemic years and they also have to contend with weather.
One year there was no ice so they moved events to Red Rock. This season you can only imagine how much snow had to be moved to make the tracks.
These are dirt bikes that make a few adjustments to turn them into studded tire ice racers.
Alex Torma, the president of the Superior Ice Riders and also a competitor, says if it were not for the volunteers, the racing could not happen.
“We have a core group of 10 volunteers and for race day it goes up to 20-30 for our big events,” he said. “We could not run events without those people.”
At 29, Torma has been riding since age five and racing since age 14. I joked I could not be your parents.
“I am so glad my parents let me do this, it’s a passion,” he replied. “I enjoy anything with two wheels and I love the adrenaline, the competition and the speed of the racing.”
Torma said there are 15 to 20 regular riders and they would welcome more volunteers and more riders.
Hunter Brink is a rider to watch in the future. I saw the list of race results from the Bobby Powell Memorial race.
“Bobby Powell, a long time supporter of the ice race club, unfortunately, passed away in 2018 due to cancer. Since then, with the amazing help of the whole Powell family we have been running a memorial race event at the end of the season with proceeds going towards support for cancer research,” said Torma.
I noticed a Hendrick Brink and asked if they were related and they are indeed tied together. Hendrick is Hunter’s dad and he took up the sport recently. This is a family friendly affair.
If you would like more information, contact the Superior Ice Riders by Facebook, Instagram or at Excalibur Motorcycle Works at 622-0007.
Below are the results of the Bobby Powell Memorial Race held March 13 at the Lakeview Lodge Hotel:
AMA GP
1. Alex Torma (Thunder Bay)
2. Tanner Houtari (Thunder Bay)
3. Liam Grieve (Thunder Bay)
4. Scott Donio (Thunder Bay)
Pro Open GP
1. Kim Houde (Winnipeg)
2. William Shanon (Anola, Man.)
3. Kal Dietz (Saskatoon)
4. Hunter Brink (Thunder Bay)
5. Corey Merritt (Thunder Bay)
Semi Pro Oval
1. Travis Brink (Thunder Bay)
1. Liam Grieve (Thunder Bay)
2. Hendrick Brink (Thunder Bay)
AMA Oval
1. Nathan Roy (Thunder Bay)
2. Alex Torma (Thunder Bay)
3. Liam Grieve (Thunder Bay)
4. Tanner Houtari (Thunder Bay)
5. Scott Donio (Thunder Bay)
Pro Open Oval
1. Ryan Rondeau (Winnipeg)
2. Kim Houde (Winnipeg)
3. Avery Carr (Lac du Bonnet, Man.)
4. Kal Dietz (Saskatoon)
5. Corey Merritt (Thunder Bay)
6. Hunter Brink (Thunder Bay)
7. William Shanon (Anola, Man.)
8 . Larry Lage (Thunder Bay)
Pro Open Gamblers
1. Ryan Rondeau (Winnipeg)
2. Avery Carr (Lac du Bonnet, Man.)
3. Kal Dietz (Saskatoon)
Johan Vass is a Thunder Bay-based writer. Reach her at jvass@tbaytel.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.