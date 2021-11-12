The Lakehead Thunderwolves ended on-court practice a little earlier than usual on Thursday to hold a video session on the sidelines at C.J. Sanders Fieldhouse to go over some last-minute preparations.
Everything needs to be just right for tonight’s big debut.
The Thunderwolves men open their home basketball schedule tonight and Saturday against the Brock Badgers. Tip-off at the Fieldhouse is 8 p.m. The women kick things off with a 6 p.m. game.
Lakehead’s men’s team is 1-1 after splitting a pair of games in Hamilton against the McMaster Marauders. The Badgers come to Thunder Bay with a 2-0 mark after two blowout wins at home.
“Brock is a very good team. They’re very disciplined. They rebound, they run,” said Thunderwolves guard Laoui Msambya. “They are going to be very good games. We just need to bring the energy and discipline and just be confident.”
Confidence hasn’t been a problem for the high scoring duo of Msambya and first-year transfer Michael Okafor. The two Wolves were the leading scorers in each of their games last weekend, averaging 40.5 points combined.
“It’s really good. We have good chemistry,” Msambya said. “We have no problem talking and sometimes he brings the ball up. Sometimes I bring the ball up. . . . I think it’s going to be a good duo here.”
Msambya, a native of Quebec City, is one of just four returning players from the last time the Thunderwolves played during the 2019-20 season. The other three are Alston Harris, Jared Kreiner and Chum Nwigwe. Head coach Ryan Thomson has had to essentially rebuild this roster, but he likes what he sees so far after winning their first four non-conference games and the split on the road.
“They’re very unselfish group. That’s come through in every game,” Thomson said. “They’ve done a good job of sticking together through adversity and some runs when we’re not getting great shots but their energy and their teamwork together hasn’t changed when we haven’t played particularly well which is a good sign.
“To the credit of our student-athletes they’ve picked up what we’re trying to do and buying into it,” added Thomson. “We’ve been pretty happy with how they’ve come out. We want to see the consistency to try and get better and try to work to improve.”
The batch of new Wolves will also get their first chance to experience a boisterous home crowd at the Fieldhouse. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these will be the first conference contests in Thunder Bay since February 2020. Thomson said it’s up to his staff and players to make sure the Badgers don’t ruin the party.
“The challenge for any team playing Brock this year is the experience they have,” he said. “They have an older roster with a lot of guys who have had a lot of success in the OUA and know what it takes to win at this level.”
There are no capacity restrictions this weekend, but fans of age are expected to provide proof of double-vaccination.
“We hope the people come out and support. We know it’s been a long time coming,” said Thomson. “Our guys are finally playing at home. It would be a pretty experience for the guys who haven’t played here previously.”
The resumption of sports is an extra blessing for Thomson, one of a handful of varsity coaches at Lakehead who had to adjust their careers during the cancelled season.
“With all the uncertainty whether we were able to train or not, it was definitely a difficult year for everybody,” said Thomson, who is his third full season at the helm of the men’s hoops program. “The fact that we’re back now and we’re able to be back playing there’s a level of gratitude and excitement from our guys that sometimes you kind of get through the slog part of the year where you just try to get through it almost. I don’t think that anyone is feeling that now. We’re all happy we’re just able to be back playing and really get to be on the court and doing what these guys love to do.”
Msambya said there’s nothing preventing this group from duplicating what the 2019-20 did — earn a top seed in the playoffs.
“I feel like with the energy of the team, the positive energy of the team, we’re going to be good this year,” he said.
