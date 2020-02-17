Playing catch-up since a poor stretch in the first period of Game 1, the Lakehead University Thunderwolves never could catch the favoured Ryerson University Rams until it was too late.
Devon Paliani ended the Thunderwolves’ season Saturday night, potting the winning goal at 10:48 of overtime as the Rams swept the best-of-three Ontario University Athletics men’s hockey playoff series at Mattamy Centre in Toronto.
Lakehead (13-14-3) finds itself bounced out of the first round for the third time in the last four years.
The Thunderwolves have not advanced to the second round since 2015, missing the playoffs altogether twice in that span.
Jordan Larson scored the Thunderwolves’ only goal with 4:32 remaining in regulation on Saturday. LU only mustered two goals in the two losses.
Still, head coach Andrew Wilkins lamented a key 10-minute section during Wednesday’s opener at Fort William Gardens when the Rams jumped out to 3-0 lead in six minutes in an eventual 4-1 win.
“They had us on our heels and we were turning pucks over. They weren’t beating us. We were beating ourselves when they scored three goals,” said Wilkins in a phone interview on Sunday shortly after the Thunderwolves arrived back in Thunder Bay. “Other than that it was even. It was a break here, a break there. It could have gone either way.”
