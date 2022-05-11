The Thunder Bay Junior Wolves U18 basketball team captured the
Winnipeg Wolves Spring Challenge this past weekend with a perfect 3-0
record.
Kali Grootenboer poured in 28 points and pulled down 14 boards as the
Junior Wolves defeated the Winnipeg Alliance 72-61 in the final.
The Wolves started the tournament by defeating the Winnipeg Wolves
92-21 with Fiona Beattie scoring 11 points, dishing out four assists
and producing three steals in the opening game.
The Junior Wolves followed that up by beating the Manitoba Mayhem
67-40 with Agot Makeer pouring in 22 points, pulling down eight
rebounds and adding 12 steals to advance to the final against the
Alliance.
The U18 Junior Wolves squad will now head to Montreal at the end of
this month for the EBSA Crossover Challenge.
