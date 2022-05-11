Winnipeg champions

Members of the Thunder Bay Junior Wolves U18 basketball team are all

smiles after capturing the Winnipeg Wolves Spring Challenge in

Winnipeg over the weekend.

The Thunder Bay Junior Wolves U18 basketball team captured the

Winnipeg Wolves Spring Challenge this past weekend with a perfect 3-0

record.

Kali Grootenboer poured in 28 points and pulled down 14 boards as the

Junior Wolves defeated the Winnipeg Alliance 72-61 in the final.

The Wolves started the tournament by defeating the Winnipeg Wolves

92-21 with Fiona Beattie scoring 11 points, dishing out four assists

and producing three steals in the opening game.

The Junior Wolves followed that up by beating the Manitoba Mayhem

67-40 with Agot Makeer pouring in 22 points, pulling down eight

rebounds and adding 12 steals to advance to the final against the

Alliance.

The U18 Junior Wolves squad will now head to Montreal at the end of

this month for the EBSA Crossover Challenge.