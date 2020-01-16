It is so hard to believe that a new decade is upon us. Whenever I kick off my column in a new year I like to look back to certain anniversaries and milestones that will occur throughout the year.
Of course, the biggest celebration that will be taking place this year is the 50th anniversary of the amalgamation of the former cities of Port Arthur and Fort William to become Thunder Bay.
There are a number of events being planned over the course of the next 12 months to celebrate this important birthday and I look forward to highlighting some of the memorable moments from Thunder Bay’s sporting past in upcoming columns.
I thought I would kick things off this month by looking at some of the highlights from a few teams and individuals that will be celebrating anniversaries in 2020.
Little League baseball figured prominently in our community’s inaugural year with Canada’s newest city hosting the Canadian Little League Championships at Chapples Little League Park in 1970.
It was also during that summer that we sent off a group of 16- to 18-year-old All-Star baseball players, bearing the name of the Thunder Bay Red Sox, to compete in the Canadian Little League Big League Division Championship in Windsor and claimed the first national title for their newly named city, going on to represent Canada at the World Series in Fort Lauderdale.
See the full column in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.