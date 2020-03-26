We are all sad to see the curling season come to an abrupt end
However we are very happy that the curling world is being socially responsible and suspending activities for the remainder of the season.
Members of Thunder Bay Youth Curling delivered excellent results at Curling Canada’s Hit Draw Tap provincial championships. Here are the final results:
• 11-13 age group: Carrie Allen placed third.
• 9-10 age group: Lindsay Belle and Lauren Sinclair tied for second and Kyle Haynen placed fourth.
• 6-8 age group: Josh Hari, first, Amelia Coelho and Jules Hari tied for second, Bryson Rietdijk, third, and Cody Godwin, fourth.
The Boston Pizza InterClub League had planned to hold its playoffs on March 28 to determine the league champion. In lieu of the curling clubs being closed we decided to declare the round robin first-place team as league champions.
Congratulations to the Josh Hari rink that includes third Jules Hari, second Lauren Sinclair and lead Hunter Torkkeli.
At the start of the next curling season we will celebrate our Hit Draw Tap provincial winners and award the Boston Pizza InterClub League Champions with a banner that will hang at Fort William Curling Club.
Thunder Bay Youth Curling is presently working on plans to improve the program for next season.
If you would like to be part of this working group, please contact Larry Rathje at larryrathje57@gmail.com or 475-4499.
Thanks and a big shout out to all of the coaches that helped this season. You were instrumental in helping our youth achieve goals beyond their expectations. We will be contacting you in the near future to formulate training plans for next season.
Thanks to our long-term sponsor Boston Pizza for making this season a success.
Not even the virus outbreak can stop our work on growing and improving programming for youth curling. This past season, Thunder Bay Youth Curling was part of Phase 1 of Curling Canada’s Skills/Badge Pilot Program. Phase 1 delivered a format for assessing the skill levels of age under-9 and under-12 curlers.
This summer we will be working on the development of Phase 2 of the pilot project. One key portion will be the development of age and skill appropriate single page lesson plans. This will make it easier for clubs to deliver consistant programming across the country.
Tricia Sampson of FWCC is also working with Curling Canada to trial an online registration system for our program. Keep posted for more information on this topic. This will greatly assist us in capturing all relevant participant information and sign-offs on our Safe Sport documentation.
Hope you are all practicing social and physical distancing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.