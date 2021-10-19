It took exactly 19 months, but this past week Thunder Bay Minor Hockey Association returned to traditional hockey action after playing a couple of months of hockey in the fall of 2020 using significantly modified rules due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here’s a breakdown of opening action by division:
Under-15 A
The opening game of the season was a battle between the K.C. Sabres and the Westfort Rangers. The Sabres scored the first four goals of the game including a pair by Mac Mithrush as they picked up a 4-3 win. The Sabres duo of Brandon Blasizzo and Paul Nixon both notched two points which was matched by the Rangers’ Ethan Hamilton.
The West End Bruins trailed 2-0 late in the second period but scored four unanswered goals on the way to a 4-2 win over the North End Flames.
The Bruins had eight different players register a point while both of North End’s goals were scored by Colten Hamlin.
The Thunder Bay Elks had a successful debut as they doubled up on the Thunder Bay Beavers 6-3.
The Elks’ Matthew Smelow netted a hat trick while teammate Zach Erickson potted two goals.
Jaxon Ruth scored three times while Kohen Blair Thompson added a pair of goals as the Nipigon Elks stopped the Westfort Maroons 7-0. Netminder Nick Webb earned the shutout in net for Nipigon.
The Volunteer Pool Bearcats exploded offensively for eleven goals including four by Devon Watson as they dropped the Norwest Stars 11-4.
Under 15 AA
The North End Flames and Thunder Bay Beavers battled to a 2-2 draw to open their season. North End’s Luca Jedruch had a goal and an assist for the Flames as they opened up a 2-0 lead but the Beavers scored the final two goals of the game to earn a point.
The Beavers’ tandem of Michael Romeo and Austin Polonoski both finished with two points.
Morgan Blackwood made 21 saves for the Neebing Hawks as they shutout the Westfort Maroons 4-0. Landyn Paquette, Cruz Halstead, Kieran Lemmetty and Evan Simeoni all registered a goal and an assist for the victors.
Zachery Burn had two points including the late game-winning goal as his Norwest Stars slipped past the South End Rangers 4-3. South End’s offense was led by Joseph Joubert’s two point performance.
Under 18 A
The Fort William Canadiens scored early and often as they topped the Westfort Maroons 7-2. Neelix Otway had a five point night for the victors including finding the back of the net four times.
Thomas Cava registered a hat trick for the West End Bruins as they outscored the Fort William Hurricanes 5-2 to begin their season.
The Westfort Rangers and Current River Comets appeared headed to finish in a tie but the Comets’ Dylan Meekis scored midway through the third period to pick up a 2-1 victory.
The division’s final game of the week ended in a 5-1 win by the Neebing Hawks over the Thunder Bay Elks. The Hawks’ Matthew Caccamo scored twice in the victory.
Under 18 AA
In the quietest division of the week, the Current River Comets opened their season with a 4-1 win over the West End Bruins. The Comets’ Nolan Desando scored twice in their debut while teammate Jonathan Beaucage chipped in two points. The other game of the week had the Fort William Canadiens score twice in the third period to edge the Volunteer Pool Bearcats 2-1. The game-winning goal was scored by Connor Larrett just two minutes after the Canadiens had tied the game.
Lincoln Galbraith is a volunteer with the Thunder Bay Minor Hockey Association.
