Thanks to a pair of furious comebacks in one game, the Lakehead Thunderwolves are in prime position to finish the first semester schedule on a strong note this weekend.
Tyler Ho’s second goal of the game Saturday proved to be the game-winner as the Thunderwolves battled back from three- and two-goal deficits to overtake the Waterloo Warriors 7-5 at Fort William Gardens.
At 7-5-2, the Thunderwolves sit in a tie for fourth in the competitive OUA West Division.
“The league is so tight right now,” said head coach Andrew Wilkins. “That was a desperate team in Waterloo who is definitely better than losing a few in a row. They’ll figure it out. . . .There’s some things we definitely need to clean up.
“As a group we’re right there,” he added. “It’s time for us to grow as a group. Start putting more wins together, playing more consistent. We’ve shown we can beat anybody.”
Lakehead travels to London, Ont., to face the Western Mustangs Friday and Saturday — the last two conference games before the Christmas/exam break. The Mustangs, usually a powerhouse in the division, are just 3-6-4 this season.
“These games (versus Western) are absolutely huge,” said Wilkins. “Moving forward you want to be peaking towards the end of the year and push yourself to be playing the style you want, getting the results. Hopefully we’re peaking into a playoff spot and a playoff push.”
The top six teams in each 10-team division make the playoffs.
“It’s basically two seasons in the OUA. You have a whole month off in December,” said Thunderwolves captain Tyler Jette, who will use the break after exams to visit family in Minnesota. “A lot can happen between the first half and the second half. We’ll have 11 games in the second half. . . . We’ve got two more games next weekend. We want to get both of those. Set ourselves up the best. And then we play (Toronto Varsity Blues) right away. Those will be really big games to separate ourselves from the pack.”
Saturday’s game — notable for the program’s annual Teddy Bear Toss — drew 2,903 fans at the Gardens. They watched the Warriors (4-9-1) forge a three-goal lead by the 10-minute mark of the first period.
Starting Lakehead goaltender Max Wright got the hook and Christian Cicigoi took over at that point.
Greg Smith’s goal at 19:29 of the first sent the stuffed toys flying from the crowd while and narrowing the score to 3-1. Forty bags full of plushies was considered a record. All the toys will be donated children’s’ charities.
The two comebacks in one game was special, noted Jette.
“Definitely doesn’t happen too much,” said the captain, who increased his season total to four goals with a pair of markers on Saturday. “This year a lot of teams have seen three-goal leads kind of evaporate. Four’s kind of that lucky number now. Once you get down by four teams haven’t really come back from that. Three is still within reach. I think having 2,900 fans really helped out. Once you score one time and they’re cheering and everything it’s easy to stay in the game and get going again.”
Jette’s long shot from the from the point found the twine and Stephen Fox tied it up at 11:02. Waterloo’s Brendan Bowie notched his second of the game and Simon Rose added 2:23 later — both on Waterloo power plays — to re-establish a two-goal lead for the visitors.
Ho converted on a perfect set-up from Keighan Gerrie to pull Lakehead to within one before the period expired.
It was all Thunderwolves in the third frame. Olivier Pouliot scored at 1:19 to tie it, Ho’s second goal, high to the glove side proved to be the game-winner, and Jette’s unassisted empty-netter with 15 seconds left iced it.
Max Wright stopped six of nine shots. Cicigoi garnered the win with 18 saves. Waterloo’s Dan Murphy took the loss in the Waterloo net with his six goals allowed in 34 shots.
After the series in London, Ont., the Thunderwolves will host the Windsor Lancers for a pair of non-conference games, Dec. 29-30. Windsor — leaders in the West — were scheduled to face the Thunderwolves here on Friday, but fog in Toronto prevented the team from flying out to Thunder Bay.
