The table is set for the Lakehead Thunderwolves men’s basketball team to challenge for a division title and embark on a long playoff run.
Next step is pulling up a chair and eating, which may not be as fun — or easy — as it sounds.
After ripping through the preseason with a 7-0 record, the Thunderwolves open the OUA regular season at home Friday night against the Guelph Gryphons, followed by a date Saturday versus Waterloo. Lakehead is looking to follow up on an 11-5 season (winning their last nine games) and a trip to the conference quarterfinals.
Head coach Ryan Thomson isn’t committing to the fact his Wolves have a target on their backs and won’t be taking anyone by surprise. A full season isn’t a weekend tournament ripe with upsets after all.
“To be honest, I don’t think about it like that. For us, we’re trying to get better everyday and continue to improve,” Thomson said. “We’ve set our standard that we want to compete at the highest level and hopefully win a championship. That’s our internal goal we use if we want to refocus if we’re being sloppy.
“I’m not sure how other teams will view us,” he added. “The OUA is always super competitive. You never can take anything for granted anywhere. Just getting guys mentally prepared and ready for whatever our game plan is is key.”
A successful October allowed Thomson to use all of his players as 12 dressed regularly. Returning is last season’s top scorer Michael Okafor, along with a resurgent Chume Nwigme.
Nwigme was named his team’s RBC athlete of the month for October after averaging eight points per game and shooting 41 per cent from the three-point line during the pre-season, making an early claim as a viable third option.
But newcomers Harold Santa Cruz and Javier Fernandez — a pair of recruits from Spain — have caught Thomson’s eye too.
“Javier can really shoot the ball and he’s done a great job so far and Harold’s one of the smartest players we’ve had certainly since I’ve been back as a coach,” said Thomson, who is entering his fourth full season at the helm. “He just really understands how to play. He’s getting used to the physicality and speed a little bit, but he’s steadily improving.”
Tyler Sagl, the older brother of guard Chris Sagl, is also expected to contribute right away after transferring form Marist College. Senior guard Jared Kreiner and junior forward Ethan Wilmore are the two Thunder Bay-produced players on the squad.
Guelph went 5-9 last season and start this campaign without graduated top scorer Malcolm Glanville. They won three of four preseason games. The Thunderwolves swept the season series 2-0 in 2021-22.
But that was then and Friday at C.J. Sanders Fieldhouse is now.
“We’ll be ready to go and hopefully our guys come out with some intensity, some passion in this first OUA home game and really set the tone for us,” Thomson said.
Former Thunderwolves captain Chris Richards is an assistant coach with the Waterloo Warriors, LU’s Saturday opponent. Richards played in Thunder Bay from 2004 to 2007.
Questions surround Kreiner, women’s squad
The Thunderwolves women’s basketball team will also start the regular season against their Gryphons counterparts on Friday. However, they will remain without head coach Jon Kreiner on the bench.
The reason for Kreiner’s absence has not been revealed by school officials. Lakehead athletics director Tom Warden offered a “no comment” to The Chronicle-Journal and other media outlets when approached about Kreiner’s status.
A source told The Chronicle-Journal the issue is an “internal school investigation” and the OUA isn’t involved at this time.
Assistant coach Dave McCallum has been serving as the acting coach through most of the pre-season. He is surrounded by fellow assistants Lou Pero, Lindsey Wachter and Katelynn Zen. McCallum won multiple Thunder Bay high school senior girls championships as the head coach of the Churchill Trojans in the 2000s.
Kreiner has been in charge of the women’s program since 2003. The Thunderwolves women went 2-14 last year.
